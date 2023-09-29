{Uncensored} 10 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Wayanad: Shocking Details!

The article shares latest news of 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Wayanad along with passenger details

The accident happened due to the negligence of the driver, who slept over driving, and his activity shocked worldwide people because drivers should always be cautious about their happenings. Still, this driver negligence led to the injuries of 10 people. In this article, we will discuss the latest accident news in detail.

News of: 10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad

Wayanad is the most famous district in Kerala, India. On September 29, 2023, it witnessed a tragic accident in the Kainatty town area near Wayanad district.

The running KSRTC bus collided head-on with the truck at 6:45 a.m. The KSRTC bus was traveling from Nadavayal to Changanassery, while the truck was traveling from Kalpetta town.

And both bus and truck reached the Kainatty road at that time. The bus driver felt sleepy, so within a fraction of a second, the bus collided with the truck, leaving 10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad.

Thankfully, everyone was quickly admitted to the Kalpetta government hospital as the fire force team arrived at the accident spot as early as possible.

Is there someone who died in the accident?

No, none of the passengers died in this accident. As the bus and truck collided, the impact was transferred to the front-seat passengers and drivers.

The truck driver Chandran from Karnataka injured his leg heavily because, upon accident, his leg got stuck into a cabin. Only the fire force team can rescue him safely.

Injured Passenger Details of 10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad

Here are the names of the passengers who got injured during this tragic accident.

Vineetha Pulpally

Arun

Bavan

Ayesha

Naseema Millumukku

Usha Bhai

Neenu

Francis

Shahana

Chandran

In this list, Bavan is the bus driver who slept while driving, and Arun is the conductor of the bus. And some of the passengers are admitted to the nearby private hospital and the government hospital, respectively.

What is the state of the vehicles?

As the truck and bus collided head-to-head, the front parts of both vehicles looked damaged. All the glass and windows on the front part of the buses were broken down due to the force created during the collision.

10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad Aftermath

Till now, the police officials and the fire force rescue team have arrived at the spot to settle the issue. After that, only the laws will be passed against the driver.

As it is an accident, we hope that the bus driver won’t receive any legal punishment, but there are many possibilities that the bus driver may lose his government job. KSRTC is the Kerala government’s bus service for the people of the state.

Learnings from the Accident

Road accidents are always more dangerous, so drivers have to pay more attention while driving. In this case, 10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad accident happened at 6:45 a.m. It clearly shows that the driver might not have slept the whole night while driving the bus, so it may have led to feeling sleepy while driving the bus. So, drivers have to take good rest before driving long distances.

The larger vehicles shouldn’t be driven at an excessive speed; otherwise, they will lose control and lead to an accident.

Conclusion

People are opting for government buses because they are cost-effective and easily accessible from all parts of the country. But news of 10 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Wayanad gave us fear and doubts about the safety of bus travel. Appointing experienced drivers and giving them proper resting time can prevent these types of accidents in the future as well.

