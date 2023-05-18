[2023] Transfer Photos from PC to iPhone Using Cloud Storage and Best Offline Tool

Users mainly save their cherished data on the PC so they can easily move it to mobile devices. When you buy a new iPhone device, you are eager to learn how to transfer data in the highest quality. Within the context of this piece, you will learn about the beneficial tools to transfer data.

We will discuss online and offline tools everything here will be smooth. In addition to this, you will also discover the procedure that can explain how to transfer photos from PC to iPhone.

Part 1: How to Transfer Photos from PC to iPhone with Different Cloud Storages

Cloud storage is a data storage tool that can help you save diversified data types. With these tools, you can save photos, videos, contacts, documents, etc. It can also answer questions like how to transfer photos from PC to iPhone. Moreover, they also have encryption features that never share your data with unauthorized apps. Here are some of the most know cloud storage tools:

1. iCloud

iCloud is like a built-in storage tool for Apple users. With the help of this, you can access and manage all the controls and permissions of your content. Above all, it also has many integration and collaboration tools. You can also do a full-text search and document management, which is very convenient.

Along with this, you can also buy the iCloud subscription plans to get more out of this. In case you want to transfer photos from PC to iPhone using iCloud, follow the steps below:

Step 1: To transfer photos with iCloud, open the browser on your computer and search for “iCloud.” Following this, you must sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Step 2: Once done, go to “Photos” and click the “Upload” icon from the above panel. To continue, upload the photos you want to transfer onto your iPhone.

Step 3: Open your iPhone and go to the “Photos” app. Here, you will see that the uploaded photos are automatically synchronized.

2. Google Drive

It is also a reliable choice as it can satisfy your queries about how to import photos from PC to iPhone. Google Drive is compatible with Microsoft Office to manage your Word or Excel files. Furthermore, you can also create a shared folder to coordinate with team members.

It also lets you manage the controls and permissions of your documents. Here are the steps through which you can transfer images to your iPhone with this:

Step 1: To start, open “Google Drive” on your PC and click the “New” button. After this, select the “File Upload” button and upload the photos you want to transfer to your iPhone device.

Step 2: Open your iPhone and launch Google Drive once the photos are uploaded. Find the image you have uploaded and open it. Hold the image for a few seconds, and from the “Save to camera roll” pop-up, select “OK.”

3. Dropbox

With the help of Dropbox, you can access or save all your essential files in one place. Whether it’s videos, photos, contacts, or documents, you can keep them in Dropbox without issues. You can also save unlimited passwords with this intuitive cloud storage. One of the efficient things about this tool is it can save even 5TB of large files.

Above all, you can also organize or share your files with customizations. It also lets you share your documents with real-time insights with its DocSend feature. You can also transfer up to 2GB of files free with it. By following the steps listed below, you can learn how to transfer photos from PC to iPhone with Dropbox:

Step 1: Access the Dropbox website on your computer using Google Chrome or any other browser. Next, select the “Upload” button and click “Files.” Afterwards, upload the photo and then open your Dropbox on your iPhone.

Step 2: Find the uploaded image in the “Recent” section. tap on “Photo” to open it and hit the “Three Dots.” From the upward menu, select the “Save Image” option.

Part 2: The Best Offline Tool to Transfer Photos from Computer to PC Without Any Lag

Wondershare MobileTrans is one of the most optimized solutions to transfer photos from PC to iPhone without lag. Moreover, it has ultra-fast data transferring speed, which lets you transfer photos in the blink of an eye without interruptions. Other than this, the interface of this tool is also well-established so that it can streamline your workflow efficiency.

This tool is also capable of making cross-platform transfers. One of the best things is you don’t have to transfer every bit of data as it supports selective transfer for the ease of users.

Key Features of Wondershare MobileTrans

With this tool, you can back up your phone data on a PC, and after backing it up, you can also restore it to other mobile devices.

You can also move all the iCloud data, such as videos, photos, and other things, to Android devices, that were impossible.

Wondershare MobileTrans can also do an app transfer for you. You can transfer LINE, Viber, WeChat, or Kik data to other devices.

Easiest Procedure to Transfer Photos from PC to iPhone By Using Wondershare MobileTrans

The below-given steps will help you to transfer photos from PC to iPhone with the help of Wondershare MobileTrans:

Step 1: Open MobileTrans and Pick Module

To start the procedure, access Wondershare MobileTrans on your computer, and from the home interface, click on the “Phone Transfer” tab. Once you are on the “Phone Transfer” screen, select the “Import to Phone” feature.

Step 2: Make a Photo Transfer

To proceed, connect your iPhone to your PC and go to the “Photos” tab on Wondershare MobileTrans. Select the photos you want to transfer and click the “Import” button.

Conclusion

In this article, you have learned how to transfer photos from a computer to iPhone. Several cloud storage can help you with this, including Dropbox, iCloud, and Google Drive. You can also use Wondershare MobileTrans to help you transfer pictures quickly.