In the era of digitalization and the daily growth of the number of online stores, one of the key elements for successfully running an online business is choosing a reliable and functional payment gateway. This service allows you to connect on the website the function of paying for goods by bank card, through an electronic wallet, etc. In this article, you will find an overview of the 2Checkout payment system, which makes it possible to do all of the above. When working with payment systems, you can use the Rates.fm platform, which provides up-to-date information on exchange rates in Ukraine.

What Is 2Checkout?

2Checkout is one of the largest international services for accepting online payments. The company was founded in 2002 in the USA and today has offices around the world, including the UK, Ireland, Brazil and Australia.

The service supports accepting transactions using both credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express) and popular payment systems (PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and many others). Users from 212 supported countries can pay in 26 different currencies, and the interface is available in 12 languages.

Features Of The 2Checkout Service

Of course, this review of the 2Checkout service will not be able to cover the entire range of capabilities of the payment gateway. However, let’s look at the main ones:

Lots of options for integration. The seller can place a form for accepting payments directly on the website so that the buyer does not leave the resource. This helps increase conversion and customer confidence in the business. You can also redirect the client to a secure page for payment directly on the 2Checkout website. In addition, process synchronization via API is available for automation. In general, working with 2Checkout is as simple as buying an Aetna insurance policy. Opportunities for personalizing payment forms. You can customize the appearance of the form so that it does not fall out of the general style of your site. The service allows you to add a logo, select colors, fonts, backgrounds, and much more. Adequate commission. Fees per transaction range from 3.5% to 6% depending on monthly payment turnover, which is significantly less than most competitors. Possibility of creating a test store. To test the transaction acceptance process before launch, you can create a test online store. Here you can simulate a purchase, debug the data processing process, and make sure that all options work correctly before moving on to real sales. Convenient personal account. Here you can track payment statistics in real time, download reports, set up notifications, manage returns, and much more.

Tariff Plans Of The 2Checkout Payment System

According to statistics from 2Checkout, the total number of devices that contributed to global traffic in 2023 is 8.6 million. This is not surprising, since the platform offers quite attractive tariff plans.

2Sell. A basic plan that is suitable for selling products to more than 200 countries. The commission is 3.5% plus 0.30 euros for each successful transaction.

2Subscribe. A plan for a business that sells physical goods through a subscription model and receives recurring transactions from customers. The commission for using the service is 4.5% plus 0.40 euros for each funds transfer. It provides insights for subscription sellers and more.

2Monetize. An option for those who sell digital products. The commission payment is 6% plus €0.50 per transaction. It adds the ability to issue an invoice through the 2Checkout payment system interface, as well as access to 45 new payment methods and conversion optimization tools.

Any tariff plan can be activated for free. The commission is charged only after the sale has been completed.

Who Can Accept Payment Via 2Checkout?

2Checkout is mainly used by online stores. Using this payment gateway, you can accept payments for physical and digital goods, set up automatic delivery of digital content after payment, and issue subscriptions and recurring payments.

In addition, the service can be used by:

Freelancers. For designers, programmers, copywriters, and other private specialists, the system allows them to accept payment by formatting their work as a digital product – a design project, written code, finished text, etc.

Coaches and consultants. You can register individual paid consultations, courses, webinars as digital products and accept payments for them.

Services and programs. For mobile applications and cloud services, you can conveniently set up regular receipts of payments for subscription renewals or one-time in-app purchases.

In addition, the platform can be used by tutors, web studios, lawyers, psychologists, and other specialists who can sell their services online in the form of digital goods.

Disadvantages Of The 2Checkout Payment System

At the end of the review of the 2Checkout payment gateway, it is important to talk about its main disadvantages:

The system automatically freezes 5% of the payment amount for 90 days. This is done to insure returns and protect against fraud.

Delays in withdrawals after account blocking. If your account is disconnected from the service, you can withdraw money from it within 3 months.

High penalties for a large number of cancellations and chargebacks. If the percentage of account refunds exceeds 1% of all receipts, the system may withdraw an additional $500 for each additional percentage of refunded funds.

If you are a fan of money transfers with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, then you should know that with 2Checkout you cannot buy cryptocurrencies. However, you can use 2Checkout to fund your trading account if your crypto exchange supports 2Checkout (for example, you can use Binance).

Final Thoughts

Payment systems contribute to the efficient functioning of modern economies by providing people and companies with convenient, fast, and secure ways to conduct financial transactions. The 2Checkout service is worthy of attention. Together with 2Checkout, we recommend using the Rates platform if you need to regularly monitor exchange rates on the Ukrainian market. You can use the service in whatever city in the world you are in – in the financial center of New York or a small Italian city on the seashore.