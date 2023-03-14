[Full Watch Video] 3 Girl 1 Kitten Video: How It Went Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram & Telegram? Check Twitter & Youtube Links Here!

In this article, we will discuss all the necessary information about the 3 Girl 1 Kitten Video and why it is getting viral online.

How many of you love spending time with the animal? Do you love animals? If yes, you must have seen the viral video that is getting popular online in Australia, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A video is getting viral on the internet, which won people’s hearts, but at the same time, people criticized the act done in the video.

As the video is getting viral, people discuss the nature of the video and acts done by the people in the video. Thus, to discuss every detail of the video, read the 3 Girl 1 Kitten Video and post till last.

Disclaimer: We are not supporting any platform, person, or event; thus, this post is for educational purposes. Moreover, we don’t claim any information here, and the information is derived from the internet.

What is in the 3 Girl 1 Kitten Video?

A video is going viral on the internet where three girls played with a cat. Though they are playing with the cat, the video which is getting viral is not due to a good cause. In the video, they threw the kitten in the air and caught her. Adding to this, these girls were also disrobing the little cat, which makes people react on social media.

Where was the video first posted?

The video was first posted on Reddit and got Viral On Reddit. Soon after the video gets viral on Reddit, it starts getting viral on several other social media platforms. The video is liked by people because the kitten looks so cute in the video and reminds us about the joy of life.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can click on the social media links we shared below in this post.

How are people reacting to this viral video?

The kitten in the video seems cute, but many people called this act of these girls animal abuse. People were showing anger on Telegram and various other social media platforms. Moreover, Netizens are condemning the actions of these girls.

Who are these girls?

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, everyone looked for these girls’ identities, but their identities hadn’t been found. There is no clue who these girls are and where these girls belong to. Moreover, even the profile of these girls hasn’t been found yet.

The Last Words

In the video, three girls threw a cat in the air and caught her. Though the video gets viral on social media platforms, people criticize this act as animal abuse.

3 Girl 1 Kitten Video– FAQs

Q1. Is there only a kitten in the video?

Ans. Yes, there is only one kitten in the video.

Q2. In the video which gets viral on Tiktok, is the kitten alive?

Ans. Yes, she was alive in the video.

Q3. Are people happy to see the way girls play with cats?

Ans. No, people are unhappy seeing how girls play with cats.

Q4. Can we find the video on Instagram?

Ans. No, the video is not available on Instagram.

Q5. Do the police take any action against this video?

Ans. No, we are not aware of the police action against this video.

Q6. Is the Full video still available on Youtube?

Ans. No, the video is not available on Youtube.

