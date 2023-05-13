5 Best Methods to Teach English Abroad

Congratulations to you, you lucky thing! You have made the first step towards your dream of earning money while you travel and see the world. Teaching is one of the most incredible jobs you can have: it can help you understand local traditions and ways of life, not to mention the joy and excitement of getting an insight into an entire culture, wherever you choose to look for a job.

By teaching English to either children or adults in a new country, you could be making money while exploring literally anywhere in the world! But how can you be the best teacher and give your students the most enriching education? Join us as we consider five methods to make your teaching shine.

Consider personality

When it comes to teaching, your personality is your best and biggest tool for unlocking educational opportunities for your students. That first meeting is crucial, so consider your tone and adjust according to the age and needs of your students.

Being genuine and real with students is a must. Learners can see right through a mirage or an individual who is not fully invested, so anyone thinking about this line of work really has to be willing and ready to put in their fair share of hard work to earn the trust of the students, and keep the quality of the content high.

For online teaching – invest in quality tools

Online teaching brings unique opportunities for you to choose where you work based on your own interests – you could be anywhere on the planet while you work, as long as you have a good internet connection – even 4G works perfectly, just remember to check your country’s network situation before you go. From Europe to Australia, Thailand to Mexico, the opportunities are endless! Have you been considering learning about teach english in Latin America? There are hundreds of posts to be filled in this beautifully rich area of the globe.

The importance of internet connection cannot be overstated. Think about it – have you ever had that frustration where a call cuts out because of a bad signal, or a long-awaited catch up with a friend is put on ice because the battery died? Well, now imagine the sensation that a keen student has when they have taken the brave decision to start learning English, often in their free time, only to find that their teacher leaves them hanging in the middle of a session.

Paying for good quality internet, webcam, computer and microphone probably feels over the top to begin with, primarily because the goal is make money, not spend it, but the long-term payoff for a teacher serious about their students’ success, the outlay is well worth it. One has to invest to get a return, as they say.

A typical lesson format doesn’t have to be the only option.

If the idea of going back to those classroom days fills you with dread, put your mind at ease. You can design lessons based around casual conversation for those students who start with you having already gained a good foundation of English, working through topics each week.

If the idea of the traditional lesson format feels like something that could still benefit your class, great! That is still very much an option, and you can offer this style with a modern twist – consider getting your students to help you create the lesson objectives to personalise their learning journey. This helps take your lessons from dull exercises into fresh and exciting materials designed to bring out yours and your students’ best!

Use your travels to engage your students

It is easy to forget that while you can travel around your country at your leisure, or even explore neighbouring ones, your classes and students may not have left their country or town at all.

The idea of finding out about new places as part of their English learning, with you as their tour guide, will be a thrill to boost engagement levels in your teaching. Use postcards, trinkets, souvenirs and even tastings of the local cuisine to elevate your teaching to new levels of excitement.

Consider how to engage young students

Teaching students under the age of 8 has been perfected into a fine art and there are many engaging methods to choose from when considering how to teach your young ones. Classes are possible for children from as young as 3 years old, all that you need to do is break your lessons down to suit their attentions spans. Include short activities, lots of singing, toys and games to catch your student’s imagination and keep them curious about English.

So you see how fun, engaging and simple teaching English in a new country to speakers of another language can be. It can really be an interactive and exciting experience, with the added bonus of helping someone to be able to communicate in a new global language! The possibilities for you will be endless once you take the step into teaching English. So what are you waiting for?!