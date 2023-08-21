[Unedited] 5 Young Men Lured By Fake Job: How Did Mexican Students Killed? Read Incident!

Read exclusive and consolidated facts unavailable elsewhere about 5 Young Men Lured by Fake Job to learn about their murders.

Did you know that CJNG, also known as Jalisco New Generation Cartelis, based in Jalisco, is a Mexican organized crime syndicate headed by the world’s most-wanted drug lord El Mencho also known as Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes? People of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom wanted to know about 5 Young Men Lured by Fake Job.

About the incident:

The five men were aged between 19 to 22 years. Perusing their dreams for high-paying jobs, Diego Lara, Roberto Olmeda, Uriel Galvan, Dante, and Jaime Martinez were searching for career opportunities. They recently contacted a call center offering jobs. But, little did they know that crime syndicate operated the call center.

It is unclear if the five individuals went on to specifically visit the crime syndicate personnel, as it was reported that they went to attend a fair at the city of Lagos de Moreno. The area is well known for CJNG violence and the 5 Mexican Students Killed Leaked video. Later on Friday, 11th August 2023, they were returning from the fair when the crime syndicate gripped them.

It was reported by several sources on the internet that they were offered jobs in different ranks of crime syndicate. But, as the men refused to accept the job offer, crime syndicate gang murdered them. It was a horrifying incident. The news about their murder went viral on 18th August 2023, when their bodies were discovered at an under-construction and abandoned house near an isolated ranch.

The dead body of a victim was discovered inside a burned car near the property. 5 Mexican Students Killed Twitter posts included several pictures of the incident. The news about five students killing went viral after a video went viral online. The police identified the location based on the picture of the building in the video. The property was spooky, with blood on bricks, scattered shoes, blood on the floor, and the video was filmed in low lighting.

The video showed extreme violence; victims were tied with duct tape, brutally hitten, stabbed with long knives, and beheaded. The video showed that the victims were brutally heart, had swollen eyes, and had blood coming out of their heads. It was reported that after the murders of 5 Young Men Lured by Fake Job that their bodies were burnt and became unidentifiable.

Response of authorities:

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican President expressed his sadness about the killings and mentioned that it was very regrettable. Please note that the Attorney General’s Office in the Mexican state of Jalisco is yet to confirm the report.

The authorities anticipate that CJNG or the Sinaloa cartel gangs were responsible for the killing. But, most of the speculations are about CJNG as they dominate at the location. The Mexican President stated that as more than one Mexican organized crime syndicate was involved, the federal prosecutors would be taking over the investigations of killing of 5 Young Men Lured by Fake Job from Jalisco police authorities.









5 young disappeared in jalisco video 5 mexican students killed in Jalisco 5 young disappeared and killed in Jalisco 5 Mexican students kidnapped 5 young people disappeared in Jalsicohttps://t.co/h8ISiWLWoI — Ella (@EllaDavid0) August 18, 2023



Conclusion:

The leaked video showing extreme violence is not accessible publicly. A few video reviews included images of the property, location, an aerial view, walls of the property, scattered shoes, bloodstained floor and clothes, crime syndicate gang hitting the victims, and an image of tied-up victims. The original video of murdering five students were taken down from social media.

Were facts about 5 Young Men Lured by Fake Job informative? Please comment on this article about five Mexican students’ murders.

