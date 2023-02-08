A urinary tract infection isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. This uncomfortable condition develops when unhealthy bacteria infects the urinary tract, which consists of the bladder, kidneys, ureters, and urethra. Excessive trips to the bathroom, painful urination, and abdomen pain are just a few of the unpleasant side effects.

Breaking down the myths surrounding UTIs is an important step in starting proper medical care. Unfortunately, it is common to stumble upon misinformation when trying to stomp out an infection. Here is a breakdown of some of the main myths circulating about this extremely common condition.

Myth #1 – UTIs Will Go Away Without Treatment

Antibiotics are strongly recommended to treat and cure urinary tract infections. At-home remedies should be avoided and replaced with guidance from medical experts. You should seek medical, proven treatments as soon as you start noticing symptoms of a possible infection. If convenience is a priority for you, consider getting quick and simple UTI treatment online.

If left untreated, UTIs may worsen and lead to additional health concerns. Talk to your healthcare provider about any symptoms and follow their recommended action plan.

Myth #2 – UTIs are Always Linked to Improper Hygiene

Dealing with a UTI shouldn’t make you feel self-conscious about your cleanliness. You could follow a rigorous hygiene practice and still be at risk of developing an infection. Medical history, sexual activity, pregnancy, and old age can increase your chances of getting a UTI.

Still be mindful of proper self care and cleansing practices, since poor hygiene can still contribute to an infection. Choose showers over baths and make it a habit to wipe from front to back after using the restroom. Urinating after sex is another essential practice to help avoid a UTI. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids too.

Myth #3 – Cranberry Juice is the Best Treatment for a UTI

Anyone who’s had a UTI has probably heard the theory that drinking cranberry juice is an effective at-home remedy. Before you start chugging glass after glass, it is crucial to examine the validity of the claim. The research surrounding this belief isn’t definitive, so it is best to seek professional guidance.

Some scientists believe consuming cranberries might increase the acidity in urine. This could produce less than ideal conditions for E. coli, the bacteria most commonly linked to infections. Still, a bottle of juice or supplement won’t substitute the effectiveness of antibiotics. Additionally, if you’re drinking cranberry juice with added sugar, you could make the infection worse by feeding the bacteria. Talk to your healthcare provider before adding any supplements to your routine.

Myth #4 – UTIs are Contagious

Urinary tract infections are not considered contagious. It is possible for germs that cause the condition to pass from partner to partner during sexual activities. Stay diligent about making a bathroom trip shortly after having sex. This helps flush out bacteria from your urinary tract and reduces the risk of unwanted contaminants accumulating in your system.

Some sexually transmitted infections have similar symptoms to a UTI, including unusual discharge, itching, and burning sensations. STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis can also infect the urethra. If you think you might have an STI, look into testing options. It’s better to know and start treatment as soon as possible.

Myth #5 – Only Women Can Get a UTI

According to the Cleveland Clinic, women have more than a 50% chance of developing a UTI at some point in their lifetime. However, females aren’t the only ones that can develop a urinary tract infection. Males are also susceptible to this common condition.

The reason women are more susceptible to UTIs comes down to simple anatomy. The male urethra is longer than the female urethra, so bacteria have further to travel. However, bacteria that start an infection can still enter a male’s urinary tract. Conditions in males could be more complicated and possibly linked to prostate enlargement.

Myth #6 – UTIs Aren’t Ever a Serious Concern

While urinary tract infections are uncomfortable and painful, they are generally easy to treat. However, some factors increase the severity of the condition. This includes prior infections, suppressed immune function, age, and anatomy. If left untreated, UTIs grow significantly worse and could cause other health problems, including kidney issues.

Common UTI symptoms include frequent painful urination, cramping, and the urge to pee with an empty bladder. More serious and urgent side effects are fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting. These signs might point to a kidney infection, which is a serious health concern requiring immediate medical attention.

Taking Control of Your Health

No one wants to develop an uncomfortable urinary tract infection. The unfortunate reality is that millions of people deal with the condition every year. If you become part of this statistic, there is no need to panic. Easy and effective treatment options are available to you. To help prevent future infections, make sure to stay hydrated and clean, wear loose-fitting clothing, and pee after sexual activity.

Using the proper treatment plan is necessary to battle the infection and stop it from spreading elsewhere in the body. Make sure you are well informed on what is true and false about UTIs. Misinformation will only hinder the recovery process. Being informed is the first step to a healthy recovery.