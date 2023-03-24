[Full Watch Video] 6ix9ine La Fitness Video Reddit: What Happened To Tekashi 69? And Also Find Details On 6ix9ine Getting Jumped At la Fitness

This article provides information on 6ix9ine la Fitness Video Reddit and more details about the attack and the police investigation.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine? Why he was allegedly attacked in Florida gym, Tekashi 69, the American rapper, was attacked by some unknown people inside the gym on Tuesday in South Florida. Tekashi 69’s fans from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries are shocked by seeing the attack video. Continue reading the 6ix9ine la Fitness Video Reddit article to know more about the attack.

Information about Tekashi 6ix9ine’s attack

On 21st Tuesday, March 2023, a group of men at the LA Florida gym in south Florida attacked Tekashi 6ix9ine. After his workout, he packed everything and went to the washroom. By that time, 3 or 4 member’s gang hits him harshly inside the bathroom. Gang members were fuming, and Tekashi 6ix9ine was among them. Tekashi wore a black jacket and black shorts. During the attack, Tekashi 6ix9ine fell on the bathroom floor.

Tekashi 69 la Fitness Video

Tekashi 69’s fitness video and attack videos are shared on social media. On Reddit, approximately 163 posts of pics and videos are available. Compared with Twitter and other social web pages, the posts are more on Reddit. Most posts share fake news about the incident on knowledge-based websites. The shared links are associated with illegitimate websites that provide irrelevant content. But all under the notable footage from the Tekashi 6ix9ine attack.

Attack at the La Fitness

Tekashi 6ix9ine harshly attacked at the La fitness gym on Tuesday inside the washroom. Among the gang members, one was identified with a bald head and black beard.

6ix9ine Getting Jumped At la Fitness

Other gang members detained the bald head man for hitting Tekashi in the face. Tekashi tried many times to get the jump from that place. But he can’t escape from the gang’s continuous attack. The video displays the bald person hit on 6ix9ine right side harshly to his right leg. And also, he hit’s Tekashi 6ix9ine left ribs twice with his right leg.

What happened to 6ix9ine on the attack?

In the 6ix9ine la Fitness Video Reddit post, 6ix9ine was attacked badly by the gang members. He tried many times to protect himself by wrapping his face and floating his legs to protect his stomach. After the attack, he tried standing up and slowly walking away from the place.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was severely injured in the gym attack, and the video showed blood flowing from his mouth. The gym officials called emergency service, and 6ix9ine was admitted to the local hospital. He got injuries like a fractured jaw and his back ribs and spine. Continue reading for the police response to the attack.

6ix9ine la Fitness Video Reddit – Witnesses

For Tekashi 6ix9ine attack in the la Florida gym, several witnesses reported it to the gym authorities. The police department quickly responded to the incident and started an investigation. But still, now police can’t find the attackers and the motive for the attack.

Conclusion

According to reports, 6ix9ine’s hurts during the attack were not life-threatening. Police are investigating to find the gang and motive for the harsh attack. Watch more details about Tekashi 6ix9ine attack at Gym at this link.

6ix9ine la Fitness Video Reddit: FAQ

Q1. Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine?

The American rapper

Q2. Who attacks Tekashi 6ix9ine?

The attackers are still unknown.

Q3. What is Tekashi 6ix9ine’s original name?

Daniel Hermandez

Q4. How old is Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Twenty-six years

