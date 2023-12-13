{Watch Video} 72 Virgins Telegram: Check Details On Quran Verse Related To Rewards in Heaven

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about 72 Virgins Telegram showing war crimes and ultimately teasing Quran Verse related to Heaven.

Live from the battlefield 💥 Materials available only here. Working hard to bring you the picture. Viewing on 🔞 is your sole responsibility 🔞—This is the description of the 72 Virgins Telegram channel run by IDF, which includes the Quran Verse about rewards in Heaven. The United Kingdom and the United States are disturbed by its content.

About 72 Virgins Telegram:

72 virgins – uncensored (72 בתולות – ללא צנזורה), @s/betulot72 is the Telegram ID from which IDF is posting dreadful pictures and videos of war crimes. Pictures and videos are considered war crimes as they depict high-end violence in Gaza and the suffering of Palestinians.

As of writing, there were 8,502 subscribers to the @s/betulot72 Telegram group. It has 357 Photos, 209 Videos, 2 Files, and 382 Links. Almost every post was viewed by 6k+ subscribers. Content of the posts also included the countdown, which is updated and re-posted daily.

About 72 Virgins Quran Verse:

The term 72 Virgins is widely circulated with incorrect interpretation! Sevnty-two Virgins is not expressly mentioned in the Quran. Source of the verse is primarily a hadith, Sunan at-Tirmidhi. Scholars debate the authenticity of this hadith, and many do not find it highly reliable.

As of writing, the countdown stated that 16,815+ are eliminated, IDF is on its way to 20,403+; destroyed buildings amount to 41,886+, and IDF is on its way to 44,337+. Data was last updated on 12/December/2023 at 1:20 PM. It raises the question of who provides real-time numbers from the war field?

72 Virgins in Heaven Telegram origin:

Initially, IDF stated that they were not associated with the @s/betulot72 group. But shockingly, the higher officials of IDF promptly stated that they were running the Telegram group. Telegram group aims to make the Muslim community and its Arab enemy countries rage in anger. With America on its side, even the UNO is unable to stop such war crimes.

The USA worried about such images and videos being posted on a publicly accessible messaging platform. Jews stated that they were defending their country and wanted to eliminate the terrorist group ruling Gaza.

Content of 72 Virgins in Heaven Telegram group:

The videos and pictures on @s/betulot72 showed women becoming insane and behaving like animals after viewing violence, the killing of their family members, houses getting destroyed, dead bodies of women being burned, Etc!

All other posts showed masses of Palestinians stripped and blindfolded, taken in trucks like cattle. Several videos showed captured civilians with their hands tied and the destruction of children’s parks, schools, hospitals, buildings, infrastructure, and everything you may imagine.

The content of @s/betulot72 is not for weak-hearted people as it also showed shelling, firing, dead bodies, spillover blood, people carrying injured civilians with totally damages body parts, 72 Virgins Telegram videos, including dead mothers. So, finally, the world came to know that Jews were targeting not only military establishments but also civilians and public infrastructure. This is how they are defending their country!

Social media links:

🇵🇸🇮🇱🚨‼️ BREAKING: “The Israeli military's Operations Directorate runs a Telegram channel titled

-> 72 Virgins – Uncensored It shares sadistic images depicting Israelis murdering Palestinians and mutilating their bodies.” — Ha'aretz pic.twitter.com/1aJGJExOBN — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 12, 2023

Graphic Videos and Incitement: The IDF unit responsible for psychological warfare operations operates a Telegram channel called '72 Virgins – Uncensored,' which targets local audiences with 'exclusive content from the Gaza Strip' https://t.co/Zh2rGrOmlP — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 12, 2023

Conclusion:

Hadiths are often taken out of context due to a lack of knowledge of Arabic, history, and cultural context. Concept of 72 Virgins was misinterpreted and informed to other religious communities that if a person dies (including while fighting a war), he will have several servants and soulmates as the smallest reward in Heaven. @s/betulot72 title teases about how people are going to Heaven!

