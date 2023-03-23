A Flagship Product of Costway: 4 Pieces of Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set With Glass Coffee Table

Here is one of our Costway Reviews. Costway is a platform that provides household goods. This platform divides its products into several segments such as furniture, décor, appliances, sports, pets, and others. Costway is known for its affordable products while maintaining quality standards in the United States and Europe. The average price range of its products is 100-200 dollars. As an e-commerce platform, Costway ensures that all orders can be shipped online without any physical visit. After payment, the goods will be sent, and all complaints regarding the condition of the goods that have been purchased can be submitted through several contact channels.

As a platform for selling household goods, Costway always provides quality goods, and this is supported by its ecosystem which includes other e-commerce channels such as Amazon and eBay. Several Costway products are trending, but in this article, we will discuss just one, or 4 Pieces of Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with Glass Coffee Table. If you are curious about the Costway Rattan Furniture, then keep reading!

4 Pieces of Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with Glass Coffee Table

This is a rattan sofa set consisting of 4 pieces; 2 single chairs, 1 loveseat, and 1 glass coffee table. The following are its salient features:

– Strong steel frame. Every piece of this set is supported by a strong steel frame that is light enough. Thus any user can move them to another place easily. The steel frame used is strong enough to last more than a decade. Each steel tube is covered by a layer of hand-woven rattan. The rattan layer is strong and relatively weather resistant. You can put your set outside without having to worry about it fading due to exposure to rain and hot sun.

– Consists of 2 single chairs, 1 loveseat, and a nice glass coffee table. This is a simple and multi-functional rattan sofa set. You can use it in a variety of ways (within normal limits, of course). You can put it anywhere, but according to its designation as an outdoor sofa set, you should place it outdoors, for example by your swimming pool, or in the middle of your flower garden. It will be a pleasant experience every day if you relax on your couch every evening while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

– Glass coffee table with classic style. This is a rectangular-shaped table with thick, easy-to-clean tempered glass. The glass is strong enough to withstand the weight of drinks, fruits, and other snacks.

– High load resistance for sofa sets in its class. For information, every single chair can hold a load of 355 lbs, the loveseat can hold up to 710 lbs, and the glass coffee table can hold up to 110 lbs.

About Costway’s return policy

If you, after receiving your item, are not satisfied with it, perhaps due to damage or a manufacturing defect, you can file a complaint. Provided you file it and return the item within the first 30 days, then you can receive a refund. But make sure you return it in its original packaging, otherwise you will be fined $45.

Fast and free shipping

Yes, Costway guarantees fast, no-cost shipping. Its warehouse network is quite extensive and spans two continents; North America and Europe. That way you don’t have to wait too long for your dream furniture.

Guarantee 365 days warranty

Costway implements a 365-day warranty on its products. That way you can be sure you’re dealing with the right and trusted e-commerce platform.

24/7 customer support

After buying does not mean you will be forgotten. If you experience any inconvenience with the Costway product you purchased, you can contact the Costway customer support team. They work 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to ensure post-purchase customer satisfaction. There are several communication channels you can use to contact Costway’s customer support team.

The Costway Rattan Sofa is a versatile sofa set in good quality. It’s the best in its class. The price is only $ 219 but you can get this for $197 by using code GSPKFHOME. Most similar products of the same quality sell for over 300 dollars. After all, Costway is the best provider for all your household needs. Its quality and affordable products can save you a lot of money. And not just a furniture provider, this e-commerce platform can be relied upon to help you create a home full of satisfaction.