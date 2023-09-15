{Watch Video Link} Abbie Jarvis Video Twitter: Is This A Glasgow Video? Check Now!

Abbie Jarvis Video Twitter is discussed in this write-up to let online communities learn about an incident faced by an autistic child.

Was an autistic girl beaten while being unconscious? Abbie Jarvis, fearful and scared to return to school, concerned people in the United Kingdom, the United States, and several other places.

People who talked about the video clip featuring an autistic girl beaten were restless to view the occurrence. So, read this content and explore what is included in Abbie Jarvis Video Twitter.

Disclaimer: We firmly oppose violence, and our purpose in posting the content is to spread awareness and provide reality about the happening.

Is Abbie Jarvis footage spread on Twitter?

Abbie Jarvis’ footage was promptly searched for after online viewers talked about it on Twitter. The complete material featured in Abbie Jarvis’s footage is not present, yet it is widely searched on Twitter’s platform.

Abbie Jarvis Glasgow Video:

A video clip, which became the town’s talk, was of a 14-year-old autistic girl. After some kids lured her to a Glasgow park, she was beaten unconscious last year. Although it was widely talked about on Twitter, no account displays the complete disturbing video clip of Abbie Jarvis.

A post was recently circulated on Instagram of a teenage attacker beating another teenager.

Who is Abbie Jarvis?

Abbie Jarvis is a 14-year-old autistic child who a few teenagers recently attacked. She was beaten badly on October 4, 2021, at Glasgow’s Drumchapel’s state park.

What happened to Abbie Jarvis?

As per Abbie Jarvis’s Video on Twitter, Abbie was left sickened after the incident. Some boys pulled her hair and dragged her to the park. Abbie was booted on her face after being pushed to the ground.

Also, Abbie Jarvis was diagnosed with PTSD and is still in a traumatic state. She is still horrified and scared to return to school after the incident. Many viewers talked about the pain and the trauma that the girl experienced.

How did Abbie’s mother react to the incident?

According to sources, Abbie’s mother, Angela, stated that her child went to a park to meet a friend, but another girl sat upon her, and ten other people photographed the incident.

Abbie’s mother also mentioned that her child was admitted to a hospital for two days, and her returning to school will be Abbie’s decision.

What did she share after watching Abbie Jarvis Glasgow’s Video?

Abbie recently shared about her traumatic experience and how she felt after watching the incident’s video clip. She added that she believed that was fine, but after viewing the incident’s clip online, she was fearful.

She also mentioned her life before the incident when she used to move out with friends, but the trauma changed her life, and she could not go anywhere. She could not comprehend the mindset of people sharing violent clips of youth online.

Is Abbie’s clip shared on Instagram?

An Instagram account, presently deleted, featured many violent video clips of youths and had a massive following. Abbie and her mother strongly opposed sharing her and other children’s video clips of suffering online.

Quick Wiki:

Real name- Abbie Jarvis

Age- 14 years

Mother name- Angela

Mother’s age- 44 years

Siblings- Three

Date of the incident with Abbie- October 4, 2021

Social media links:

Twitter–

12 year old Abbie Jarvis an autistic schoolgirl was lured to a park & beaten unconscious by a gang of 10 cowards, as sick kids filmed it on their phones. Hospitalised for two days.

Violent Low Life Savages In Society.

— NATHAN (@mbga_uk) October 13, 2022

Reddit–

Conclusion:

Abbie Jarvis is a teenager whose video clip of getting beaten was massively shared on Twitter and other sites. Abbie has not yet recovered from the trauma and fears returning to school. Many online users on Twitter and other networks opposed such behavior with children and their sufferings being publicly shared.

Did you watch Abbie’s incident video? Share if you oppose such cruelty.

