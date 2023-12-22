Abhishek Upmanyu LinkedIn Wiki: Explore Information On His Education, Age, And Tattoo

What are the details about Abhishek Upmanyu LinkedIn Wiki? What are the details about his Education, Age, and Tattoo? Check Here!

Why is Abhishek Upmanyu LinkedIn Wiki trending? Who is Abhishek Upmanyu? Why are netizens searching about Abhishek and his details? People from the Worldwide want to know more and more about Abhishek. Let us also discuss the reason behind the recent trend. Abhishek has released a new stand-up video, and that might be the reason.

Abhishek Upmanyu LinkedIn Wiki

Abhishek Upmanyu is a stand-up comedian from India, and his popularity is increasing day by day. People on the internet want to know about his LinkedIn and Wikipedia pages. But he does not have a Wikipedia page. Although Abhishek’s LinkedIn profile is available, and we will provide the link in the article later. Upmanyu released a new stand-up video on 21 December 2023. The video ‘Employee No.1’ is trending and has garnered more than 3 million views. This might be the reason why Abhishek is trending on the internet.

Abhishek Upmanyu Education Details

As per the sources, Abhishek has completed Chemical Engineering at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He attended St. Xavier’s High School and A.K.S.I.P.S for his schooling. Abhishek has always been a bright kid in terms of studies and also took part in extracurricular activities during his school time.

He is now a successful stand-up comedian and a celebrity in India. Abhishek is famous and has millions of following on his social media accounts. His content and videos are always a joy to watch, and he talks about very relatable subjects and connects with his audience well. Abhishek Upmanyu Age is 33 years old. He was born on 19th May 1990 in the capital city of India, New Delhi.

Abhishek Upmanyu’s Latest Video

The video was uploaded to Abhishek’s YouTube channel on 21 December 2023. The video is 40 minutes and 14 seconds long. The stand-up video has more than 3.5 million views on YouTube. As of now, the video is trending at No.1 in India. Its description says that the video is the second part of his recently running show, ‘Jealous of Sabziwala.’

In the video, Abhishek Upmanyu tattoo on his left arm is visible. It is made just around the inner corner of his arm, from where the elbow starts. As per more details, Abhishek also has a tattoo that reads ‘Dal Makhni.’ It is his favorite food, and he has tattooed it on his body.

Social Media Details of Abhishek Upmanyu

Considering his popularity, his official social media account must be there. Here is a list of his social media accounts (official). Abhishek Upmanyu Tattoo was available on social media.

Instagram Account Link:

Upmanyu has more than 2 million followers on his Instagram account.

Twitter Account Link:

Abhishek has more than 220 thousand followers.

Facebook Account Link:

He has more than 1 million followers on his Facebook account.

YouTube Channel Link:

Abhishek has more than 4.91 million subscribers on his channel.

Conclusion

In today’s article, we have discussed details such as Abhishek Upmanyu Education and his age, etc. His recently released video on YouTube is trending at the No.1 spot currently. This is the reason he has been going viral on social media. People are trying to know more and more about him. We have not provided the LinkedIn profile link because it does not look like his official account. If you wish to watch his stand-up comedy video “Employee No.1,” please click here.

