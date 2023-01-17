How to Design Access Control Solutions for Harsh Environments

For business owners who operate in harsh environments, it is essential that their access control solutions are designed to stand up to the toughest conditions. Whether you own a factory near the ocean and need to guard against corrosion from saltwater spray, or if you manage a seaside hotel that needs reliable security even when exposed to high humidity levels, understanding how to choose the right access control system for your environment is key. By selecting systems specifically tailored to address all potential risks associated with a given location, facility owners can ensure effective protection no matter what the conditions may be. In this blog post we’ll look at some tips for designing an access control solution that stands up well in hostile climates – read on and learn more!

5 most common challenges faced by businesses when it comes to access control in harsh environments

Corrosion: In a highly humid or salt-rich environment, metals can corrode quickly, leading to malfunctioning access control systems. To combat this problem, choose materials like stainless steel, aluminum and other alloys that are better able to handle exposure to water and salt. Access turnstile are made of 304 and 316 stainless steel, which have good wear resistance and corrosion resistance, stable chemical properties. Making them an ideal entrance control solution for harsh environments. Temperature extremes: As temperatures drop below freezing, the components of access control systems can become brittle and fail to operate correctly. To combat this problem, choose solutions designed to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures. Wind: Constant wind can cause dust and other debris to build up on security cameras, as well as blocking infrared sensors or preventing door locks from engaging properly. In these cases, choosing products with wind-resistant features is key. Rain and water: Heavy rain can cause flooding, which in turn can lead to malfunctioning access control systems due to a lack of power or faulty components. It is critical to make sure that all entry points are waterproofed and well sealed against moisture infiltration. Macrosafe flap barriers are based on a seamless design, with an IP rating up to 66, and can work stably even in areas with frequent rain. Sunlight: Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight can not only damage access control systems, but it can also cause the data stored on them to become corrupted. To combat this issue, make sure that all entry points are shaded from direct sun exposure and look for solutions with UV-resistant materials.

What are some of the latest technologies available for access control in harsh environments?

Biometrics: Using fingerprint or facial recognition technology, biometric access control systems offer an incredibly reliable way to secure entry points in harsh climates. Since no two fingerprints are the same, these systems provide a very high level of security even in tough conditions. Keypads: High-tech keypad solutions are perfect for environments that experience fluctuating temperatures. Rugged keypads are designed to remain fully functional in extreme climate conditions such as extreme cold, heat and rain. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID): An RFID access control system is ideal for securing areas when there is a lot of dust or debris in the air. This type of system works by scanning an RFID chip, making it a reliable and efficient way to protect your business. Magnetic Swipe Cards: Magnetic swipe cards are an effective form of access control in areas with high humidity or saltwater mist, as the magnetic strip on the card is not affected by these conditions. This makes them an ideal choice for locations such as coastal areas or factories that deal with a lot of moisture.

In conclusion, designing an access control solution for harsh environments should not be taken lightly. A carefully thought-out plan that takes into account the potential problems associated with extreme temperatures, wind, rain and sunlight is essential to ensure reliable performance of your security system. By selecting the right technology and materials, you can create a secure access control solution that works reliably in harsh conditions.