Actor Sudhi Kollam Accident: Who Is Actor Sudhi Kollam? Also Grab More Details On His Family, Wife, Kids, And Net Worth

This article provides entire details about Actor Sudhi Kollam Accident and further details about Sudhi Kollam personal life. Follow our article to know more.

Are you aware of the accident of Actor Kollam Sudhi? Do you know when did the accident took place? If not, this article will provide you with all the information you are willing to know. The accident of the Actor Kollam Sudhi has been widely discussed throughout the internet. The news about his accident went viral in the United States, the United Kingdom, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Today’s blog will provide entire details about Actor Sudhi Kollam Accident. Follow our article to know more.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Car accident of Actor Kollam Sudhi:

The car accident of the Malayalam actor has been the talk of the town. The news about the death of the Actor Kollam Sudhi in the recent car crash accident has been widely getting viral all over the online platforms. Ever since the news about the Actor Kollam Sudhi went viral, the news has been trending on social platforms.

The news about the death of Actor Kollam Sudhi has been surfacing all over the online platforms including Twitter. The popular Malayalam actor known for his mimicry acting has recently passed away in a fatal car accident. On Monday, the famous Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident near Thrissur in Kerela. Kollam Sudhi was 39 years old when he passed away following the road accident on Monday.

Reports reveal that the actor was with three other members of his team while they were returning from Vatakara. Suddenly, their car collided with a truck in Kaipamangalam. The fatal car accident near Thrissur has led to the death of the actor Kollam Sudhi. Soon after the accident, Kollam Sudhi was admitted to the nearby hospital but unfortunately, he passed away. His Family members were devastated to learn about his demise in the car accident. At the same time, the other three members of his team were subject to injuries and are undergoing treatment.

People after learning about the fatal car accident are expressing their condolences and grief through social platforms. The news about the demise of actor Kollam Sudhi has been trending throughout the online platforms.

Details about Kollam Sudhi:

Kollam Sudhi, the popular Malayalam actor was born on 1st January 1984 in Kochi, Kerela, India. He was born to Shivdasna Sudhi and Gomati Sudhi. His Wife name is Renu. He had three siblings. He was professionally an Indian actor. He was well known for his comedy acting and mimicry in the Malayalam film industry. He made his film debut in 2015. He gained fame through his appearance in Flower star Magic show. He also appeared in many other Malayalam films. However, on 5th June 2023 he met with a fatal car accident in Kaipamangalam, Kerela, India and died. He was 39 years old when he passed away.

Further details about Kollam Sudhi:

Real name: Kollam Sudhi

Nick Name: Not Known

Birth date: 1 st January 1984

Birth place: Kochi, Kerela, India

Age: 39 Years

Father: Shivdasna Sudhi

Mother: Gomati Sudhi

Profession: Actor

Spouse: Renu

Kids : 2

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 60 Kg

Net Worth: Not Known

Nationality: Indian

Summing up:

To get more details about Kollam Sudhi accident, click on this link.

Are the details helpful? Comment below

Actor Kollam Sudhi Net Worth: FAQ-

Q1. Who is Kollam Sudhi?

Answer: Actor

Q2. Is Kollam Sudhi trending on online platforms?

Answer: Yes

Q3. Why is Kollam Sudhi trending on online platforms?

Answer: He met with a car accident

Q4. Where did the accident took place?

Answer: Near Thrissur

Q5. Did Kollam Sudhi died in the accident?

Answer: Yes

Q6. When did Kollam Sudhi passed away?

Answer: 5th June 2023

Q7. Were people surprised to learn about Kollam Sudhi demise?

Answer: Yes

Also Read –[Unedited] Kaylee Murphy Obituary: Who Was Kaylee Murphy Chicago? Check Complete Details On Her Biography Along With Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More