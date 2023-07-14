Aerovia Guayaquil Video Completo Twitter: Why Video en la Aerovia de Guayaquil Sin Tapar Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube & Telegram? Know Here!

In the below article, we will see the complete detailed information about Aerovia Guayaquil Video Completo Twitter and public reaction to the video.

Have you seen a video of a couple making out in the aerial cable car? Why has that video created a controversy on social media? What are people demanding for the full video link on Twitter? Recently a video of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s cable car went viral on social media, where many people commented about the incident.

People Worldwide saw the video of a couple making intense love in the cable car without hesitation. The complete video is recorded in the CCTV footage of the cable car. However, you can get all the details of Aerovia Guayaquil Video Completo Twitter.

About the Incident

A video of the couple created sensational trauma in public on social media. This video is recorded via a CCTV camera available in the aerial cable car. The couple was not hesitating or frightened by the camera, as seen in the video on Tiktok. Additionally, both of them made multiple eye contact with the camera as well while making love. Short clips of the CCTV footage or upload them on social media, looking at which people were hyped up.

Many people on social media are criticizing the video, and some are curiously asking for the full video link. However, the full CCTV footage is available on some social accounts like Telegram. The video ends with a situation where both were dressed up and left the aerial cable car. However, there is no information about further action against the couple.

The video created chaos as it was completely illegal and inappropriate to make love in public places as the cable car was a routine mode of transport. It connects to different locations, Duran and Guayaquil.

Video in the Aerovia de Guayaquil Sin Tapar

After getting exceptional attention on social media, people are searching for the video in the Spanish language. However, if you want to check out the video, you can search for Guayaquil’s viral video on YouTube.

You will get multiple referral videos and short clips of the incident. The video was completely viral all over social media, and people are still sharing the controversial video to get public attention. The video also went Viral on Reddit, where people shared different comments and opinions about the incident.

Final Verdict

A video of a couple making out went viral on social media in an aerial cable car. The incident occurred in an aerial transport that can get 40,000 passengers from Duran to Guayaquil.

Do you think it is appropriate to make love in public? Comment below.

Aerovia Guayaquil Video Completo Twitter: FAQs

Q1 What is the name of the boy and girl?

The Names of the boy and girl are unavailable.

Q2 Is there any legal action taken against the couple?

There is no information about the legal action.

Q3 Can we see the full video on Twitter?

Yes, a few lines on Twitter can share the full video.

Q4 What is the age of a couple?

The couple seems grown-up.

Q5 What is the Instagram account of the couple?

The Instagram account of the couple is unavailable.

