Without private insurance, looking after your chompers isn’t cheap. Today’s dental care can range anywhere from $100 for a basic cleaning to $3,000 for multiple crowns.

If you don’t have that kind of money lying around, you might avoid the dentist’s chair as long as you can. This might work until you get a cavity, crack a tooth, or face another dental emergency. Faced with unbearable pain, you have no choice but to see the dentist.

At this point, emergency dental care will be more than the average cleaning. Here are some ideas to help you cover these expenses when money is tight.

Put Your Expense on a Line of Credit

If you’re just $200 shy of what you need, a line of credit can help you fill this gap. You can draw that $200 from your available limit and pay it back over time.

If you don’t have a line of credit already open, a lender like Fora makes it easy to research this option. You can see what you need to apply with Fora Credit, as well as how this line of credit works.

It’s a good idea to shop around, comparing other lenders with Fora to make sure you understand the costs that come with an online line of credit. Each lender may apply its own rates and fees, so you’ll better understand these costs by shopping around.

Ask Your Dentist for Help

If you need more than a line of credit can offer, let your dentist know. Some compassionate dentists provide sliding-scale prices for uninsured people, so you might be able to work out a deal.

You should also inquire if the clinic offers financing plans. These plans work a lot like a personal loan or line of credit, except rather than owing a lender like Fora, you’ll owe your dentist. These plans typically break up your bill into multiple smaller payments, giving you time to pay off your debt.

Debt is a good way to think about this option, as it is an IOU to your dentist. Some financial plans may even apply rates and fees, just like other debt, too.

Visit a Dental College Clinic

Not all dentists are willing to offer discounted dentistry, even to those patients who are in need. If your dentist won’t adjust their prices or provide a financial plan, you can walk away from your appointment. Let them know you can’t afford their services and refuse treatment.

Next, make a trip to your nearest dental college.

Many dental colleges offer the same expert care you can expect from a private practice at a cheaper price. You’ll be seen by experienced students approaching graduation under the supervision of practicing dentists.

Seek Out Non-Profits

Non-profit organizations offer low-cost or free dentistry to people who face financial barriers to receiving care. Volunteer dentists and dental hygienists run these organizations so that they can provide low-cost or free services, including basic cleanings, x-rays, fillings, extractions, and more.

Your municipality may also run public clinics that provide dental services to uninsured individuals. To qualify, you may have to be over a certain age or enrolled in a public health program.

Look After Your Oral Health

Don’t let money stand in the way of getting proper dental care. Remember these tips the next time you’re thinking about skipping treatments over the bill.