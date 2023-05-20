[Unedited] Alexee Trevizo Reddit: Who Is The Mom Of A New Born Baby? Also Find Details On Baby Autopsy, And Parents

This article provides complete details about Alexee Trevizo Reddit incident and further details about the tragic incident. Follow our article to know further.

Alexee Trevizo accused to kill her new born child:

Alexee Trevizo, the 19 years old teenage woman has been trending throughout the social platforms after she was alleged to have killed her new born child. The news relating to Alexee Trevizo child’s death has generated a lot of attention on online platforms. People were surprised to learn about the viral Alexee Trevizo incident.

The news about the teenage woman starring Alexee Trevizo killing her new born child has been widely discussed on social platforms. Alexee Trevizo was Sentence to imprisonment who was recently released from jail. Reports reveal that Alexee Trevizo is a 19 years old teenage woman from Mexico. She has been alleged to have given birth to her new born child in the hospital bathroom and hided her child in the trash can where the child later died. The Artesia Police Department arrested Alexee after they learnt about the tragic incident. Alexee Trevizo was charged with first degree murder and allegedly trying to conceal her child’s birth which led to the death of the child. She was also charged for delivering her baby body in the Artesia General Hospital. The news went viral on social platforms including Instagram.

The tragic incident happened on 27th January 2023 when a dead baby was discovered from the bathroom of the Hospital. She was charged for allegedly killing her new born baby. In recent times, after the court hearing she was released from imprisonment.

The viral video of Alexxe Trevizo confrontment:

The 19 years old woman from Artesia, Mexico was arrested after she concealed the birth of her new born child. The news about the Alexee has been grabbed everyone’s attention of online platforms. On 27th January 2023, Alexee Trevizo gave birth to her new born child in the hospital bathroom and put the child in the trash bag. Alexee, the Mom of the new born was alleged to have killed her child by putting the baby in the trash bag. The dead body of the child was later discovered and Alexee Trevizo was arrested.

Reports reveal that it was the nurses of the hospital who discovered the dead body of the baby. As per the nurses, when the entered the hospital bathroom the entire bathroom was full of blood. The nurses started looking for some evidence and discovered a dead baby in the trash bag. Alexee denied of giving birth to the child previously when she was asked the police department. The police officers discovered Alexee, the Mother of the dead baby suffering from lower back pain at the emergency room. However, the lab tests later confirmed that she was pregnant.

In recent times, a video of Alexee Trevizo has been widely surfacing on social platforms where the police department along with Alexee’s mother and the hospital staff confronted her for giving birth to the child in the hospital bathroom and concealing his birth. She later admitted her crime. The teenage woman starring Alexee Trevizo was charged with first degree murder and concealing her baby’s birth. However, in a recent court hearing she was released from imprisonment. People including Alexee’s Parents were shocked to learn about the tragic incident. The news about the viral incident trends on online platforms.

Alexee Trevizo Baby Autopsy: FAQ-

Q1. Where did Alexee Trevizo belong to?

Answer: Artesia, Mexico

Q2. When did the tragic incident took place?

Answer: On 27th January 2023

Q3. Where did the tragic incident took place?

Answer: In the Hospital bathroom

Q4. Is Alexee Trevizo trending on online platforms?

Answer: Yes

Q5. Did Alexee Trevizo conceal her baby’s birth?

Answer: Yes

Q6. Where was Alexee Trevizo baby discovered?

Answer: In the Trash bag of the Hospital bathroom

Q7. Was Alexee Trevizo baby found dead?

Answer: Yes

