Alexisdroi com: Know All Facts & Legitimacy Details For It Now!

Have you ever heard about Alexisdroi.com? Are you not confused with another website that is known as Alexisdroid.com? This website is recognized in Guatemala and Venezuela. Several posts on TikTok talked about Android games that were imported from Alexisdroid and had unlocked MoD, allowing players to completely alter NPCs!

But people are curious to know about this website, Alexisdroi com. So, we will make an in-depth study on this website to get the entire detail.

Detail about Alexisdroi.com-

As a website that offers MoDs only for Android platforms, Alexisdroid.com was introduced on May 5, 2021. It has many distinctive programs and games, including a gaming application with 1200 game modes. Alexisdroid.com is frequently accessed by lots of people thanks to the original and unlocked software and games that it offers, which helped it become popular. Spanish, widely spoken in Venezuela and Guatemala, is the native language on the website.

What is the uniqueness of Alexisdroi com?

Alexisdroi.com is a domain parking website that aims to make money in the future by offering it once it receives significant traffic and rankings for its website. For now, Alexisdroi uses sponsored links hosted at random to direct users to sites like searchvital.com, simplifyanswer.com, searchanswers.net, incrediblesearches.com, and gotquestion.com. On Redditt, we found details about this website, and users have left comments.

These information-based news sites also feature news on current events and medical news. A domain with the same URL was created and bought due to the popularity of Alexisdroid.com and its success. In Henan, China, it was filed for registration on August 28.

Is there any risk to using Alexisdroi com?

These news websites focus on knowledge and publish news on current events and medical information. However, they all use a less secure HTTP protocol version, allowing anyone to view user activity. Due to this, using these websites is very dangerous.

Users are not given the chance to enter their search criteria.

Alexisdroi.com lacked the terms of usage, the proprietor details, email and telephone numbers, client policies, details on cookie policies, a physical location, and other details.

Focused on Alexisdroi com Reviews-

Alexisdroi.com has no user reviews or reviews on any online evaluation sites, consumer feedback sites, YouTube review sites, or other social media platforms. Alexisdroi.com does not endorse blogging or customer comments.

Users are redirected to the official Skenzo Ltd. web page by the privacy policy maintained by a domain parking company that assists new domains with revenue generation within the traffic. The website with the fewest monthly visitors has a traffic value of $0. There are no external links to Alexisdroi.com. This website takes 1.17 seconds to load.

What are the services offered by the Alexisdroi com?

Five links with various subject-related content are available on the website landing page. The subjects have to do with-

Conjunto Primavera, Popstar, Victor Manuel, Install Free, and Alexis.

Regardless of which hyperlink the user selects; the user is taken to a page that displays two links to supported websites. Whatever the user searches for or looks for, it is directed to fake websites.

Summing-Up-

Alexisdroi.com failed to raise its DA, Alexa, or credibility scores. This suggests that fraud may be taking place.

Alexisdroi com-FAQs-

Q.1 Who registered this domain?

Ans- Chengdu West Dimension Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Q.2 When it has been launched?

Ans- In May 2021.

Q.3 Who is Alexisdroi’s Internet service provider?

Ans- USA-based Bodis LLC.

Q.4 Is it safe to use?

Ans- Still, we are determining.

Q.5 How many years is it old?

Ans- 9-month, 2-day-old website.

