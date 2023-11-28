{Watch Video} Alia Bhatt Viral Video Mms: Details On Fake News, Age, Instagram, Viral Saree!

Learn more about Alia Bhatt Viral Video Mms fake issue, in addition to the details about Alia’s age, Instagram account and her viral saree.

Are you aware of the recent technology named” deep fakes”? Do you know about the victims of the deep fake technology which misuse people’s faces?

Currently, this technology is targeting a lot of India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan movie actresses. On the list, Bollywood megastar Alia Bhatt became the next victim, with her fake Alia Bhatt Viral Video Mms circulating online. Hence, in this article, we will expose the real incident behind the viral video.

About the Alia Bhatt Viral Video Mms issue

Alia Bhatt is a famous Bollywood star whose name and posts fill the internet world daily. Recently, a deeply fake viral video was circulating online where the lady’s face was morphed like Alia Bhatt’s. In that viral video, the lady wore a revealing floral dress, and she made some inappropriate and obscene scenes. The video sparked lots of criticism of Alia. Currently, the video can be seen on Instagram and some online websites.

Circulation of the Alia Bhatt Fake Video

A deep fake video of Alia Bhatt is getting more views on Instagram. In addition, many people have started to talk about the fake video of Alia Bhatt. But Alia Bhatt hasn’t shared any statements or insights about her deep, phony video. Still, the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, issued a warning regarding the Alia Bhatt Fake video issue. The culprits behind this technology will be severely punished under the law. Alia Bhatt is not the first to become the victim; Bollywood actresses like Rashmika, Kajol, and Katrina are also in that line.

Alia Bhatt Age

Alia Bhatt is 30 and was born in Mumbai, India, on March 15, 1993. Alia is the dearest child of the celebrity couple Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Her father is a great filmmaker, and her mother is an actress. This 30-year-old actress has become the mother of a 1-year-old girl, Raha. Alia Bhatt Age is not related to her achievements or acting talent. She has made everyone drop their jaws with her acting skills. She also won the national awards for best actress at a young age.

Alia Bhatt Instagram details

Alia Bhatt is one of the celebrities with the largest Instagram followers worldwide. She has earned around 81 million followers on her Instagram profile. Alia Bhatt is following 528 people and has posted about 14 posts. And her Instagram bio states she is currently dreaming.

Presently, Alia Bhatt Instagram hashtags are highly related to her deep fake videos. We could see many Instagram pages posting about the viral, obscene, fake video of Alia Bhatt. We hope that cyber cells will take action sooner.

Alia Bhatt Viral Saree

Rocky Aur, Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the latest film by Alia Bhatt, and during the movie promotions, Alia traditionally groomed herself by opting for a saree. All her promotional sarees went viral. But specifically, Manish Malhotra’s Ombre saree stole the show. Alia Bhatt Viral Saree is the epitome of an elegant saree, combining blue, pink, and peach colors.

Conclusion

Thus, in this article, we have discussed how fake technology is ruining the fame and popularity of great actresses like Alia Bhatt. This issue has become serious, and we hope the IT cells will remove all the Alia Bhatt Viral Video Mms links as early as possible.

What is your favourite movie by Alia Bhatt? Comment on it.

Disclaimer: This article’s details are taken from authentic sources only, and it contains content about obscene scenes.

