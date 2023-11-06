[Updated] Allan Haozous Cause Of Death Reddit: Is Work Or Sculpture for Sale? Check Died Age Now!

This Briefly explained article will inform the readers about Allan Haozous Cause of Death Reddit, his Work, his Sculpture for Sale, Died, Age.

Have you seen Alan Haozous’s works? People nowadays from the United States are taking an interest in the life of Allan Haozous and how he died. If you are also interested in him and want to know about him in detail, then we have got your back.

In this article, we will explain Allan Haozous Cause of Death Reddit news and relevant information.

Reason behind Allan Haozous Cause of Death Reddit?

According to Reddit viral news posts and some authentic news sources, Allan Haozous lost his life to Colon Cancer. Anna Marie, who was his wife, also informed the public about this sad news.

Allan Haozous Died in Santa Fe, New Mexico. And on the day of 22nd August.1994, he took his last breath at the age of 80, and his loved ones announced the news to the public.

Allan Haozous Age wiki

Real/Full Name Allan Houser Haozous Nickname Allan Haozous Profession Painter, Sculptor, Illustrator Date of Birth 30 June, 1940 Age 80 Birthplace Apache, Oklahoma Nationality Chiricahua Apache Marital Status Married Allan Haozous Died Date 22 August 1994 Wife Name Anna Marie

Wiki Additional Information

In 1934, Allan Houser moved from his hometown and studied at Dorothy Dunn’s Art Studio in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Information on Allan Haozous Work

He was among the highly acclaimed Native American painters and Modernist sculptors, with works like

As long as the water flows

May we have peace

Apache Riders or Scout

Stewart Lee Udall

Allan Haozous Work was placed all over the world, like

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Institute of American Indian Arts

National Museum of the American Indian

National Portrait Gallery

Is Allan Houser Sculpture for Sale?

Yes, there are many sculptures of Allan Houser which are available for sale. The price range is from under $2000 up to $15,000—the website from where people get the scriptures on 1st Dibs.

Allan Houser Sculpture for Sale has many options to choose from. People can choose from the sizes of the sculpture to style and color. Apart from Allan Housers’s work, people can also find the artwork of other artists.

Read More: Allan Haozous Net Worth 2023: Read More Important Details Like Age, Art, Artwork, Paintings!

Allan Haozous Died Obituary and Funeral Information

There is no official information about the Allan Houser Haozous Obituary and where it takes place. Information about the funeral was also not disclosed to the audience.

Allan Haozous Age was a set mark for many individuals interested in paintings and illustration. He, till his old age, continued to make masterpieces that the whole world appreciated.

Allan Houser Haozous has two sons, Philip Haozous and Bob Haozous, who became successful sculptors, and his grandson, Sam Atakra Haozous, is an experimental photographer. The Allan Houser Foundation, a non-profit organization, works to promote the Houser name.

Also Read: Lil Tay Cause Of Death Reddit: How Did Her Brother Die? Check Full Details Here

Social Media Links

Reddit–

Conclusion

Allan Houser Haozous has made hundreds of drawings and was one of the top students in his school. His works are still preserved in more than 20 art centers.

Are you planning to visit the museums to see the Allan Houser Artworks? Let us know how you like the article in the comment section below.

Disclaimer- We do not provide any content which can mislead the readers. This article is for informational purposes, and all the information available in this article is present on the Internet.

Reference Link: Allan Haozous Cause Of Death Reddit: Details On Work, Sculpture for Sale, And Age