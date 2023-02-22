With Amazon SEO, sellers can ensure that their products come up at the top of the search results, so customers can click and buy them.

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace and sellers can’t ignore it. But if there are over 12 million items selling on the marketplace, how can you help your products to stand out from the crowd with Amazon SEO?

The answer would be,

By utilizing Amazon’s A10 algorithm, sellers can make sure their products achieve high visibility in the search results.

Quick Guide

Introduction to Amazon SEO How does Amazon SEO keyword work Understanding the ranking factor How to pick Amazon SEO keywords Conclusion

Introduction to Amazon SEO

Similar to other search engines, Amazon’s SEO techniques can be used to increase product rankings. By utilizing certain keywords, you can improve the visibility of your product in organic searches, thus leading to more sales.

Additionally, Amazon acts like a search engine in other ways.

Customers type keywords into the Amazon search bar. The Amazon algorithms present the most pertinent results. If these results are satisfactory, customers usually will not venture further than the first page.

Ultimately, Amazon’s purpose is to sell products and offer good customer experience.

On the other hand, Amazon strives to ensure customer satisfaction by matching customers with sellers and providing relevant search results that will encourage customers to return. To maximize exposure, it is important to make sure you are appearing on the first page of Amazon as customers rarely scroll past page 20.

How does Amazon SEO keyword works

Amazon keywords are the words and phrases people type into the Amazon search bar to find what they are looking for.

If the right keywords are not included, then:

Your potential customers may not be able to find your listing Your chances of converting visitors into customers are reduced Your visibility on search engines is decreased.

When someone searches for a “frying pan,” they’re getting access to all the items related to that keyword. However, if you’re selling something that you call an “egg pan,” you won’t be able to reach your target audience.

Furthermore, even if the keyword is correct, it may not be specific enough to get you onto the first page of the rankings. This is because customers usually want more than just the standard frying pan.

They may be looking for something with a lid, non-stick, or cast iron. To help with this, Amazon uses an algorithm that brings up other related search terms, similar to Google Autocomplete.

If someone searches for “frying pan”, the first suggestion they will see is “frying pans non-stick”, as this is a commonly searched term. Using relevant Amazon keywords in your product listing can help you reach your target audience.

Understanding Amazon SEO ranking factors

Amazon’s SEO algorithm gives importance to two things

Relevance

Performance

If you optimize your Amazon product page to enhance its relevance and performance, you will be able to increase conversions and sales on the site.

Relevance and performance can be further broken down into more specific categories and we will look at each one of them in detail.

Relevance

You can affect the ranking factors connected to your Amazon pages by using specific keywords in the following areas of your pages.

Product Title

The product-title ranking factor is probably the most essential element of Amazon SEO when it comes to relevance. To ensure that your product ranks well, it is important to include the most relevant keywords in the title.

Keep these SEO tips in mind to optimize your Amazon product name:

Include your brand name in your Amazon product name

Describe what your product is used for

Mention a key component or essential material

State the color of your item

Indicate the size of your item

Mention the quantity of your item (if applicable)

In the world of SEO, it is best to avoid keyword stuffing into the title of your Amazon product. Doing so can make it look unnatural, which can hurt your search rankings and click-through rate.

Seller’s name

Having the right seller name can be a major factor in how relevant your products are in Amazon’s organic search results. Some marketers have found that including the main keywords for the product in their seller name can help their products rank higher in the search results. This means that having an appropriate, keyword-rich seller name can be an effective way to gain more visibility in the Amazon marketplace.

Amazon Backend Keywords

Backend keywords are keywords that are not visible to the general public but can be found within an Amazon Seller Account’s backend. Their purpose is to inform Amazon’s algorithm that a particular product listing is targeting a certain keyword. This is similar to how meta tags are used in search engine SEO, in order to help a search engine figure out when to display a page for specific queries.

When adding backend keywords, sellers can fill out five fields, each with a maximum of fifty characters. Any words over the limit will not be indexed by Amazon.

Five points to keep in mind:

Avoid repeating words when filling out Amazon backend keyword fields

Omit quotation marks when possible, to maximize character count

Limit variations of the same word

Commas are not taken into account

Include variations in spelling or synonyms

Product description and bullet point

For your product’s success, it is important to have a persuasive, detailed, and keyword-filled description and bullet points. To capture your customers and make the most out of your SEO, make sure your copy is readable and natural, and use bullet points to explain the benefits of your product. Show off the features, ingredients, and dimensions, and make sure to include your most relevant keywords. Lastly, make sure you are providing more thorough information than your competitors.

Product’s Brand

It is important to be precise when writing the brand name of your product, as shoppers often search for items using the brand name as a keyword. To check the accuracy, you can use a keyword tool to determine which brand name variation is most commonly searched for. This will ensure that the brand field on your product page is accurately filled out and that shoppers can easily find more products from the same brand.

Performance

It is more challenging to have control over performance factors due to the extra elements that need to be taken into account beyond keywords. Thus, having a clear viewof these aspects is essential for successful Amazon SEO.

Product’s price

Your product’s price affects your Amazon conversion rate and the number of units sold. To confirm a higher conversion rate, make sure your price is competitive compared to what other sites are charging for similar products. Furthermore, consider how your price compares to similar products in the same category on Amazon. If your price is too high compared to others, it could lead to a lower Amazon search ranking and fewer sales. Therefore, set your price competitively while taking into account what your competitors are doing. If you need to set your price higher, make sure there is a clear explanation such as more and better reviews.

Conversion Rate

Price and conversion rate are strongly related and both are important for your search ranking. Unfortunately, it is difficult to accurately compare your conversion rate with others, as Amazon does not provide user analytics as your e-commerce site would.

Images

Using high-quality images on your Amazon product page can greatly improve your conversion rates and improve your search results rankings. Studies have shown that products with good pictures tend to have higher conversion rates than those without. Ensuring that your product listings have well-crafted images following the guidelines set by Amazon will help you maximize your conversion rate and get your product seen more easily.

Customer Reviews

Online reviews are an important factor that plays into Amazon’s algorithm, with 85% of customers trusting them as much as personal recommendations. Products that rank higher on the list generally have more and higher reviews than those lower down. Having more reviews can lead to more sales and better product ranking on Amazon. To receive more reviews, customers can be sent follow-up reminder emails after purchase to ask for a review. Negative reviews should be looked into and the problems addressed to improve the product.

How to pick Amazon SEO keywords

Are you set to list your items online? What’s the best way to come up with the right keywords? How can you identify the most important keywords? Here’s what I suggest.

Amazon Keyword research tool

Using Amazon keyword tools can make finding suitable keywords and key phrases much easier. All that is required to start is one keyword, like the product category, which the tool will then use to gather data from Amazon websites and offer a selection of options.

SellerApp’s Amazon keyword research tool is a user-friendly and simple option to use. Its data-driven algorithms analyze millions of search queries from Amazon shoppers making it easier to get the relevant keywords.

It can unlock the most profitable search terms for your niche with Keyword Research. The tool scans through vast amounts of data to provide you with the most relevant keywords and allows you to reverse-search competing Amazon ASINs for a complete conversion funnel.

Amazon Search bar

Do not overlook the Amazon search bar. Just enter the search term and observe the results that appear. These keywords can be applied to your product listings.

Competitor product

One way to generate keyword ideas is to check out competitor pages and see what items customers usually purchase together when looking for a particular product. It could be that you discover some new ideas for your search terms.

Conclusion

After analyzing the search engine’s algorithms and the competition, it is clear that finding the right keywords is essential for better Amazon SEO. By researching the keywords that the customers use when searching for your products, you can create a list of targeted keywords that will help your products rank higher in the search engine results and increase your visibility on Amazon. Additionally, optimizing your product titles, descriptions, and other data with these keywords can also help drive more traffic to your product page. Ultimately, using the right keywords for Amazon SEO is key to increasing your sales and visibility on the Amazon platform.

