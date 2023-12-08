Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn: Check Complete Details On Age, And Photo

We bring exclusive details of Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn, Age, and Photo to learn about financial analyst who exploited financial loopholes.

Amit Patel, currently stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, was serving as Financial Planning and Analysis Coordinator with Jacksonville Jaguars. He brings wealth of experience from past positions at Deloitte, Zimmerman Agency, Apple, and Careersource Capital Region. Would you like to know more about Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn, Age, and Photo?

About Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn:

Amit Patel holds Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Florida State University for years 2015-2017, and he completed his Bachelor’s degree in accounting at Flagler College between 2013 and 2015. His attendance at Paxon School for Advanced Studies spans from 2007 to 2011. His extensive skill set encompasses Leadership, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Excel, Entrepreneurship, Customer Service, and more.

Amit Patel engaged in speculative activities involving football and daily fantasy sports. As his losses accumulated, he resorted to using illicitly acquired funds from company’s virtual credit card (VCC) program to offset these losses. Jaguars’ VCC program permitted select employees to charge business expenses sans physical credit card.

Amit Patel Jaguars Photo:

Amit Patel’s famous photo in front of poker table is trending online. Patel held position of financial planning and analysis coordinator from 2018 to 2022, later becoming department manager before termination in February/2023. In October/2019, he singularly administered Jaguars’ VCC program, exploiting his role to input fictitious transactions.

Patel’s monthly responsibilities involved creating file detailing VCC charges, which he accomplished through fraudulent entries, concocting phoney transactions, advancing legitimate charges from future months, and inflating some charges like catering, airfare, and hotels.

Amit Patel Jaguars Age:

Based on his education and work history, his age is speculated to be between 26 and 30 years. His misuse of authority over VCC program, entrusted for overseeing monthly financial statements and department budgets, involved engaging in wire fraud through duplicating transactions, inflating legitimate amounts, and inputting fictitious transactions.

The NFL initiated contact with Patel in February during an investigation into his activities, revealing Patel’s use of his own name in bets. NFL was uncertain about Patel’s specific wagers on Jaguars games. Patel was terminated by Jaguars in February/2023 after meeting with NFL officials. However, NFL asserted that its review found no evidence of inside information use or compromised games.

Official records of Amit Patel Jaguars Age:

Amit’s age was not discussed. Jaguars, referred to as Business-A in legal documents, confirmed fraudulent activity, stating Patel exploited his position for personal financial gain. NFL refrained from providing additional comments on matter.

Court documents, filed on 7th/December/2023 in Jacksonville Division of Middle District of Florida, detail Patel’s alleged actions and financial misappropriation extent. Though not explicitly naming Jaguars, court filing identifies Amit Patel as mastermind behind fraudulent scheme, facing charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions. If convicted, Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn may forfeit over $22 million and assets obtained through fraudulent activities.

The ill-gotten gains facilitated specific extravagant purchases, including:

Ponte Vedra Beach Condominium,

Tesla Model 3 sedan,

Nissan pickup truck, and

luxury watch valued at over $95,000, including Patek Philippe.

Patel allegedly used stolen funds for:

Online gambling,

Cryptocurrency purchases,

Chartering private jets,

Booking luxury hotels,

Purchasing non-fungible tokens,

Sports memorabilia,

A country club membership,

Tickets to sporting events,

Hiring personal trainer,

Hiring criminal defence lawyer, and

Various other personal expenses.

Another trending Amit Patel Jaguars Photo showed him in professional looks and formal dressing. Amit Patel’s attorney, Alex King, stated that his client takes full responsibility for his actions and underwent inpatient rehabilitation this spring for addiction. King refuted claims that Patel used VCC funds for an extravagant lifestyle, asserting that he instead utilized funds in misguided effort to repay prior gambling losses involving Jaguars’ VCC program.

Approximately 99% of VCC program funds were used for gambling losses on FanDuel and DraftKings, with anticipation of repaying funds with winnings. Unfortunately, Patel’s gambling escalated, leading to further misappropriation, particularly in months preceding NFL’s investigation. Amit Patel Jacksonville Jaguars LinkedIn profile was unidentifiable, as his current profession is unknown.

Social media link:

Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee Amit Patel has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise using its virtual credit card program. Purchases reportedly included:

• Two vehicles

• A condo

• A $95K designer watch

• Cryptocurrency

• Bets on online… pic.twitter.com/yif0uRL509 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 7, 2023

Conclusion:

In recent development, Patel’s attorney filed waiver of indictment, signalling willingness to proceed with an information process instead of an indictment. If convicted of these severe financial crimes, Amit Patel could face significant consequences. It is shocking to know how opportunities to avoid punishment and penalty legally are dealt with by pitching inpatient rehabilitation under banner of addiction.

Disclaimer: All details are based on online sources, we are personally not blaming anyone.

