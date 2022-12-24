The Dangers of Anabolic Steroids for Muscle Growth

Everyone wants to have their dream body. While this is perfectly natural, some go to dangerous lengths to get the results that they want. Anabolic steroids have been in circulation for decades, and with high profile figures such as Arnold Schwarzenegger having used them, it can be tempting for people to try them due to the visible results they can offer.

However, anabolic steroids are not just illegal in many places; they are potentially dangerous to your health. Knowing the dangers associated with steroids, and what alternatives are available, can help you to make informed choices and get better results from your efforts.

The Dangers of Anabolic Steroid Use

Anabolic steroids have been popular for bodybuilders and athletes for many years, particularly because of the scientifically proven increase in bulk and strength that they offer. Despite this, there have been many revelations about the dangers of steroid use. These are the three main areas in which steroids can be damaging to you:

Legal Issues

While anabolic steroids are legal in some countries and prescribed for medical reasons in many, there are numerous places in the world where using steroids for non-medical reasons is entirely illegal. For example, steroids are illegal in the USA. This means that using or carrying them on your person could have legal repercussions.

If you live in the USA, you could face a year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000, while the potential repercussions in the UK are even higher, at a potential custodial sentence of 14 years.

What’s more, the use of steroids is prohibited in all sporting and bodybuilding competitions. If you are found to be using them, you will be disqualified or perhaps banned from future competitions. If you intend to be a professional athlete or bodybuilder, therefore, one real danger is the loss of your career.

Short-Term Side Effects

The damaging effects of steroids can be broken into short and long-term categories. The short-term effects are those which occur within a few weeks or months of usage, but which may subside after you stop using them.

The short-term side effects of anabolic steroids include:

Acne

Fatigue

Mood swings

Aggression

Low appetite

Low sperm count

Impotence

Insomnia

There are also some rare side-effects that may occur specifically when you inject steroids. These are:

Infection

Allergic reaction

Damage to the bones

Cracked tendons

Bleeding into the joints

Staining of the skin

These side effects become more likely for those who use heavily or over long periods of time.

Long-Term Side Effects

Long-term side effects of steroid use are those which occur after prolonged usage (for example, years of use) and which may not be reversible after you stop using them. The severity of negative side effects depends on a number of factors. Length and intensity of steroid use are only two. These side effects include:

Hair loss

Jaundice

High levels of bad cholesterol

Increased risk of heart attack and stroke

Hypertension

Kidney problems

Tumors in the liver

Delusions and paranoia

Blood-borne diseases and disorders from injections or dirty needles.

It is important to note that these long-term side effects are not restricted to those who use steroids over a prolonged period. They are simply more likely for those who use heavily over long periods of time. Furthermore, if you have underlying medical conditions, the risks could be even higher.

There are also additional side-effects connected to oral steroids. These include:

Fat gain

Abdominal bleeding or pain

Puffiness of the face

Anxiety

Glaucoma

Osteoporosis

So, as you can see, steroids bring far higher risks than they do rewards.

Alternatives to Anabolic Steroids to Boost Muscle Growth

Thankfully, you do not need to use steroids in order to accelerate your muscle growth and get better results from your workout regimen. With the right diet and exercise schedule, supplements can accelerate muscle growth, add bulk, and help you to see the results you want.

Of course, a good diet goes a long way; eating plenty of protein and ensuring that you get important vitamins and minerals (such as Vitamin C and Zinc) will help you to bulk your muscles and increase your strength.

Supplements such as D-Bal Max are a great alternative to anabolic steroids that can give you the edge you need to be competitive. Supplements such as D-Bal can reduce fatigue, encourage muscle growth and bulking, help with fat loss, prevent muscle damage, encourage speedy recovery from strenuous workouts, and even help you to gain strength rapidly.