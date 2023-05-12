[Full Watch Video Link] Anc Councillor Video Leaked: Check What Is In The Trending Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, And Telegram

This research on Anc Councillor Video Leaked will inform the readers on the leaked video of the ANC councillor. Kindly get all updates here.

Have you heard about the councillor of the African National Congress? If you check any social media site, you might see his name trending on it. News from South Africa has shaken everyone after Anc Councillor Video Leaked online on many social media sites. However, some readers still do not know about the content of the video. Here we will publish all the crucial details on the leaked video of the ANC councillor.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Video Of ANC Councillor leaked!

As per online sources, the ANC councillor is trending everywhere because one of his explicit videos went viral on social media. In the video, we can see that he had placed a camera to shoot the activity he is performing. He can be seen making a physical bond with a man. As per sources, he recorded the activity and can be seen making eye contact with the camera as if it was intentionally done.

Viral On Reddit: What is in the Video?

According to online sources, many online sites have covered this sensational topic. In the video, one can see the Councillor getting physical with a young boy. Not only this, the video went viral and received a lot of hatred from the public. The officials have suspended the councillor. Some online sites also revealed that he has made physical relations with the ward members. This may include two young boys and some women. There is another Video on Twitter of the councillor in which he can be seen making out with a woman.

Many sites also revealed that some women came forward to speak against him as he exploited them for a job scandal as per sources.

DISCLAIMER: We have not shared the explicit video of the councillor because it will go against our policy. Moreover, all the details have been shared related to the latest update on the Councillor and are taken from net sources. We do not intend to hurt or blame anyone. We only aim to provide the details on the facts.

More Details On Viral Video On Telegram!

This explicit video has been getting a lot of popularity on social media sites. However, this video is not easily accessible, but some sites that have channels for 18-plus people have shared the explicit video. There are multiple videos of the councillor on these channels. In these videos, he can be seen making out with different men and women. The updates have been covered on the social media platforms like Tiktok and others.

Was he involved in Job Scandal?

As per some online sources, many women came forward and reported that the councillor had exploited them just like the young boys. If sources are to be believed they stated that he promised to provide them with job opportunities and made physical relations with them, but nothing like that happened and he made videos also. As per sources, the investigation team is looking into the viral video on Instagram and investigating the complete incident very well. Although, the councillor has been suspended for this wrongdoing. We would share more details once more updates are published.

Conclusion

Summing up this post, we have provided complete details on the leaked videos of the ANC Councillor. Moreover, the facts on job scandal has also been shared here for the reference of the readers.

Would you like to give your opinions in the post? Please share your views in the comment section below.

Trending Video Of Anc Councillor: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Whose video leaked from ANC?

Ans. The councillor of ANC of Ward 25 from Matlosana has been leaked online.

Q2. What is in the viral video?

Ans. As per online sources, this councillor can be seen having physical relations with a young boy. He recorded the video himself.

Q3. Are there any other leaked videos of the Councillor?

Ans. As per online sources, there are a few other videos of the councillor while making out with a woman and another boy.

Q4. Does he have links with the job scandal?

Ans. The leaked videos on Youtube and other channels leaked many other inside details. Some women came forward and revealed that he had promised jobs in return.

Q5. What action has been taken against him?

Ans. Till now, he has been suspended from his designation. The investigation team is still looking into the matter.

Q6. Is the leaked video still available?

Ans. It is present on some online sites.

