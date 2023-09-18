{Latest News} Anshu Malik Mms Viral: Details On Controversial Viral Video, Scandal

We bring to you exclusive facts about Anshu Malik Mms Viral Video, Controversial Scandal.

Did you know that there is a viral MMS of Anshu Malik circulating in India? What is the content of viral MMS? Where is the viral video of Indian wrestler Anshu Malik available? When was the Anshu Malik Mms Viral Video featured online? Let’s check all the facts.

About Anshu Malik’s viral MMS:

The viral MMS and video of Anshu Malik do not exist! Havoc was created when a website listed a video with the tagline – Anshu Malik viral video kushti Haryana. The video was featured on 14th September 2023. After the unauthentic grownup website published an irrelevant video with the tagline, at least nine unauthentic grownup websites followed its footsteps to get more viewership and visitor count.

Creating trend of Anshu Malik Viral Video:

This trend was followed by unauthentic news and knowledge-based websites publishing irrelevant details about the Anshu Malik viral MMS and videos. The initial website posting the video with the tagline had a clip of a woman speaking over a landline telephone. It did not show any content related to Anshu Malik.

Similarly, unauthentic news and knowledge-based websites discussed the personal and professional life of Anshu Malik and the controversy revolving around former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Several websites published Controversial bibliographies about Anshu Malik and WFI chief.

With different sources on the internet dragging the name of an Indian politician, it was anticipated that Anshu Malik’s viral MMS is related to his claims of harassment about the six-time member of Parliament.

However, it must be noted that NO video was found on any website that featured any controversial content featuring Anshu Malik. Amid the absence of Anshu Malik MMS, netizens curiously searched for Anshu Malik’s viral video.

Anshu Malik Viral MMS Scandal:

Based on the search engine trend, four unauthentic websites published irrelevant videos on the 15th and 16th September, six grownup websites posted unrelated videos on the 16th September, and 16+ websites coming up to take advantage of the search engine trend within the last 24 hours; and the number is increasing!

As of writing, the unauthentic grownup, news, and knowledge-based websites published taglines associating irrelevant videos and blogs, including the hashtag:

Anshu Malik Mms

Anshu Malik video viral

Anshu Malik wrestler video

Anshu Malik viral

No traces of Anshu Malik Viral Video:

The presence of Anshu Malik MMS is questionable as YouTube video reviews did not include any censored picture frames of his viral video. Additionally, there were NO thumbnails present on any websites related to the Anshu Malik Viral MMS clip. Hence, the presence of Anshu Malik in any recent controversial video is dubious.

With the information available on the internet, the origin of the tagline Anshu Malik’s viral video kushti Haryana is traced back to an irrelevant video on a grownup website four days ago. But there is no Controversial video (or) MMS featuring the wrestler Anshu Malik! Prior to 14th September 2023, the tagline didn’t exist.

Conclusion:

Several online sources and unauthentic news and knowledge-based websites claimed that Anshu Malik Mms went viral on social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Etc. But, the latest posts related to Anshu Malik Mms on social media featured different Indian girls, but not Anshu Malik. Hence, as of writing, no viral video of Anshu Malik was found online.

