{Watch Video} Antique Bus Accident Dash Cam: Is Ceres Bus Incident Recorder in Cctv?

What is the Antique Bus Accident Dash cam footage?

Recently, there has been a tragic accident video circulating on web sources in which citizens are showing a lot of interest and searching for specific details. The video shows the accident of the antique bus in which several passengers were involved. The trend of viral videos is something which has been around for a while. It is often that many fake and unconfirmed content also becomes a viral video.

Therefore, we advise readers to check and confirm all the facts before reaching to any judgment. Currently, this footage is making rounds on sites like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, etc.

What is the truth behind the viral Antique Bus Accident CCTV?

After the video became a sensation among the digital platforms, we conducted deep research on this specific case and found that people are heavily misguided. As per our research, the accident video, which is said to be from 2023, is actually from 2019. No official sources have confirmed its authenticity.

The sources revealed that an antique bus which was carrying 28 passengers met with an accident on the road and fell off the cliff. The cliff was 60 feet deep from which the bus fell, and that particular spot was named as Killer Curse. The police arrived at the scene after receiving reports about Ceres Bus Accident in Antique at the scene along with Medical Services.

How many people died and got injured in the tragic accident?

The bus was travelling from Antique to Iloilo in the Philippines. As per the sources, 18 people died at the scene, and the rest were taken to hospital for further treatment. Later on, it was reported that 19 people were dead. It was one of the scariest things that happened in 2019. The cause of the accident is not revealed to the public; it could be a Malfunction in the bus or due to any other reason.

What was the official claim about the viral Antique Bus Accident CCTV footage?

The police denied the legitimacy of the video, which is regarded as the Bus dash Cam video, and said the dash Cam was severely damaged after the tragedy. The investigation is currently ongoing in relation to the viral video and from where and when this incident took place.

What was the impact of the online viral video?

Despite the fact that it became known that it was not a legitimate video, people expressed their empathy and compassion towards the victims. It also raises condemnations and discussions about the previous disastrous tragedies that could have been prevented from happening.

The debate among folks about the recent Ceres Bus Accident in Antique involves mainly concerns about the road infrastructure of the Philippines’ lack of safety measures. Mainly, the government and concerned authorities are to blame as per public opinion.

Financial Assistance provider to the victims :

It is said that all the people involved will be provided with financial aid. The families of the victims who are no longer provided with the Department of Social Welfare and Development will give P20000, and the rest will give P10000.

Conclusion

This particular Antique Bus Accident Dash cam video underlines the importance of proper road safety measures, responsible dialogues, and enhanced infrastructure to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Most importantly, the public should be educated and informed about the viral video, whether or not it is fake or real, before trusting and further encouraging these kinds of leaked content.

Disclaimer: Our intention is not to promote any violent or explicit content. We only aim to provide authentic details of the global trending news on the basis of internet research.

