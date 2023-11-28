Anupam Roy Wife Age: Check Information On Current Wife, First Wife, And Marriage

This post discusses Anupam Roy Wife Age and her Marriage with a famous Indian actor who starred opposite Anushka Sharma in Pari.

Anupam Roy, the famous singer and songwriter from India, was one of the trending topics on social media. However, it was for something other than his new album launch or singing. As per sources, Anupam’s first wife, Piya Chakraborty, tied the knot yesterday with the prominent actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay on 27th November 2023. The news instantly sparked the curiosity of fans in the country and Bangladesh who began to search for Anupam Roy Wife Age and other details on the internet.

So continue reading till the end to learn more about Piya Chakraborty, Anupam Roy, and other details related to the trending news.

Fact Check: Anupam Roy Wife Age and Other Details

Anupam Roy is a renowned music composer who sings Bengali and Bangla songs. He rose to fame after winning the 61st Filmfare Award as best music director for Piku. According to recent news, Anupam Roy First Wife has tied the knot for the second time with Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a private ceremony.

For the unversed, the music director of Piku was married to Piya Chakraborty, a singer and activist by profession. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and parted ways amicably in November 2021. Furthermore, the couple had announced their separation through a post on social media sites, including Twitter (now X) and Instagram.

In addition, both Anupam and Piya stated via the post that they would remain close friends even after the separation.

Who is Anupam Roy Current Wife?

Piya Chakraborty is a social activist and singer who works for NGOs. She was previously married to Anupam Roy, who won the Filmfare award for his music and song composition for the critically acclaimed Piku. According to research, Anupam and Piya went their separate ways in November 2021, ending their marriage of 6 years.

She recently tied the knot with Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a private ceremony their close friends and family attended. As per sources, it was a registry marriage in the presence of close people. The wedding took place at Parambrata’s residence. Furthermore, Anupam Roy has not remarried and is currently single.

Anupam Roy First Wife and Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Piya and Parambrata announced their wedding through a post on Instagram. In the picture, both the couple were seen donning traditional outfits. Actor Parambrata is prominently seen in Bengali films and television. In addition, he earned much critical acclaim after his stint in Kahani alongside Vidya Balan and Pari with Anushka Sharma. He has also played the role of Rabindranath Tagore in a Bengali film opposite Konkana Sen Sharma.

His other notable works include Sold Kadambari and Feluda by Sandip Ray. He is currently trending on the internet for marrying Anupam Roy First Wife Piya Chakraborty. The couple entered the martial bliss after dating for two years.

What happened to Anupam Roy Marriage?

Anupam Roy and Piya made their relationship official on social media in January 2015. However, soon, speculations turned about a possible rift in their marriage. Many rumors were doing rounds, but no official reason was quoted by either couple for ending their marriage.

Final Conclusion

The first photos of their legal marriage were made official on Instagram. As per sources, the couple was also seen spending time together during the Dussehra celebrations. There is no further information that is detailed about Anupam Roy Wife Age. However, this article has answered all the queries about Anupam Roy and his wife’s marriage. To know more, please check this link.

