[Full Watch Video Link] Anush Apetyan Video Reddit: Is Real Video Viral On Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter? Check Video Gore Details Now!

Source: dodbuzz.com

What is Anush Apetyan Reddit Video?

On Friday, a disturbing video illustrating the described attack by Asryan has been circulating across social media. After careful examination, Asbarez has decided against publishing the video due to its explicit content and unverified authenticity.

The victim in question, Anush Apetyan, served as a soldier in the Armenian Army. She was tragically subjected to brutal mutilation reportedly inflicted by Azeris. Anush Apetyan, a 36-year-old mother of three children, was allegedly taken alive in Jermuk and tortured and dismembered by Azerbaijani soldiers. Shockingly, they even placed her severed fingers in her mouth and removed one of her eyes.

What Asryan told about the Viral On Tiktok Anush Apetyan Incident?

Asryan recounted an instance of severe violence involving the capture and mutilation of a female Armenian soldier by Azerbaijani forces. The Army chief intended to present a video showcasing the attack to the diplomats.

“In our military positions, they perpetrated acts of horror against servicemen, including our female soldiers,” Asryan informed the diplomats, emphasizing that no military force, unit, or individual from any country possesses the authority to engage in such despicable actions. He labeled it a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, accusing Azerbaijan of committing war crimes.

He provided assurance that the Armenian Armed Forces will persist in undertaking all necessary measures to safeguard the military security of their homeland.

What was the motive of Anush Apetyan for the Instagram video

On 13 September 2022, she was deployed to the borders of Vayots Dzor province, Armenia, to protect her homeland in response to Azerbaijan’s assault on the independent and democratic nation.

The Azerbaijani forces launched a deep incursion into Armenian territory, employing artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. Their ground troops advanced into the town of Jermuk, destroying and damaging civilian residences and the overrun of border posts, including the one where Apetyan was stationed.

In the aftermath, an Azerbaijani soldier shared a disturbing video depicting the extent of the devastation. It highlighted him traversing a mound of deceased Armenian soldiers, callously kicking their heads and reveling in laughter.

Is it legit that the viral Telegram Video is of Anush Apetyan?

The video displays a severely mutilated corpse, suspected to be Apetyan. However, the extent of disfigurement raises the possibility that another female soldier could have perished during the same timeframe.

For any Armenian who laid eyes upon these visuals, it triggered immediate recollections of the brutal conflict initiated by Azerbaijan. Amnesty International and various other human rights groups documented numerous war crimes committed by Azerbaijani forces, including instances where soldiers recorded and shared videos of themselves decapitating elderly Armenian men.

How people reacted on Twitter to his Incident?

There is a significant level of interest in this topic among individuals. Many people experienced sadness upon watching the video, which depicted a distressing incident. After witnessing their loved one’s ordeal, they were also curious about the family’s current situation. Citizens are urging higher-ranking officials to take strict action in this case, seeking justice for the situation.

The video, which was extremely graphic and traumatizing for viewers, prompted them to express their satisfaction with the Human Rights Watch (HRW), finally addressing the distressing Real Video. People offered prayers for the victims, expressed their love and condolences to their families, and loved ones.

Currently, a vast number of individuals are speaking out and calling for justice in the case of Anush Apetyan. On Twitter, a hashtag has gained significant traction: #JusticeForAnushApetyan and #StopWarCrimes. Additionally, the government and authorities have strongly denounced the acts of brutality and violence, emphasizing the need for accountability from The United Europeans, the European Union, and various other organizations.

Video Shows Azerbaijan Forces Executing Armenian POWs https://t.co/AIozGzFiUl — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) October 14, 2022

Conclusion

After viewing the video of Anush Apetyan, people worldwide are experiencing a range of emotions, including outrage, sorrow, astonishment, fury, and distress. The widespread reaction to the video has resonated across the globe.

Do you think victims will get justice for everything, which they went through? Comment down your thoughts in the comment section below.

Anush Apetyan Video Gore Information

1-Why is the silence from Western nations concerning for Armenians?

A-It empowers President Aliyev and fails to address Azerbaijan’s aggressive attacks.

2-How did most European countries respond despite US condemnation?

A-They remained silent, leaving the issue unaddressed.

3-Why are Armenians on high alert despite a ceasefire?

A-President Aliyev rejects Armenia’s borders and statehood.

4-Did Twitter remove the video from their platform?

A- Most of the video was Violent, so they took them down.

5-What did President Aliyev’s 2015 statements reflect about his views on Armenia?

A-He considered Armenia unworthy, not even a colony or servant.

6-How can EU and German leadership prevent similar tragedies?

A-They must take action to protect others from such fates.

7-What decision must the EU leadership make regarding their values?

A-Prioritize geopolitical interests or uphold human rights and dignity.

8- Where the viral video was posted?

A-The video was posted on Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter, Youtube, and other social media platforms.

8- Is the video still available on Telegram?

A-Yes, it’s still available there.

