AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro Folding Scooter, The Most Cost-Effective Electric Scooter under 600Eur

Are you looking for an all-around cost-effective electric scooter that can help you get around town quicker? Then the AOVO® Bogist C1 Pro folding scooter is the perfect companion! This lightweight and compact scooter is easy to fold and store, so it can fit in almost any bag or locker. With features such as a robust magnesium alloy frame, dual shock absorption system, intuitive LCD dashboard, and advanced power-saving capabilities not to mention its surprisingly low price tag of under 600 EUR — this state-of-the-art electric scooter is a must if you’re after ultimate convenience without breaking the bank. Whether commuting to work or running errands around town, with the AOVO® Bogist C1 Pro Folding Scooter you’ll never have to worry about missing your bus again – join us and explore how this amazing set of wheels could be just what you need now and into the future.

Powerful Performance:

With a robust 350W brushless motor, AOVO® Bogist C1 Pro can reach a top speed of 25km/h (15.5mph) and has a range of 27 km (16.8 miles) on a single charge. This makes it an excellent choice for daily commuting, running errands, or leisure riding. The motor is powered by a 36V 7.8Ah lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in just 2-3 hours. Additionally, the scooter has regenerative braking and disc brake systems that provide superior control and safety, even at high speeds.

Portable Design:

AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro is designed to be compact and portable. It weighs just 13kg (28.6 lbs) and can be effortlessly folded within seconds. Once folded, the scooter can be carried with ease, thanks to the convenient carrying handle. Its small size means that it can be stored under a desk or in a small closet with minimal space requirements.

Comfortable Riding Experience:

The scooter is equipped with large 8.5” pneumatic tires that can tackle different terrains with ease. The shocks are designed to absorb shock and provide a much smoother ride making it an excellent choice for long commutes. Additionally, the deck size is generous enough to accommodate riders of different sizes and provides enough room to stretch your legs while riding.

Advanced Safety Features:

AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro comes with several advanced safety features, making it one of the safest electric scooters on the market. The scooter has a bright LED headlight that illuminates the path ahead, making it easier for the rider to navigate in low-light conditions. The rear tail light and reflectors ensure that the rider is visible to others on the road, even from a distance. The scooter also has an electronic horn that can be used to alert pedestrians and other road users.

What is the speed limit on Bogist C1 Pro?

The Bogist C1 Pro electric scooter is becoming increasingly popular among urban commuters who are looking for a fun and efficient way to travel around the city. It boasts impressive features, such as a powerful motor, long battery life, and sleek and modern design. However, safety is always a top priority when it comes to riding any type of vehicle, and this includes adhering to the speed limit. So, what is the speed limit on the Bogist C1 Pro electric scooter? According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the maximum speed is 18.6 miles per hour. While it may be tempting to push the limits, it’s important to remember that going over the speed limit can not only result in fines but also put yourself and others at risk. So, enjoy the ride, but always ride safely and within the limit.

If you’re in the market for an electric scooter that is both convenient and stylish, the AOVO® Bogist C1 Pro folding scooter is a perfect choice. With its sleek design and powerful electric motor, you can effortlessly cruise through your city’s streets or the park trails with ease. This scooter also features a comfortable and adjustable seat, making long rides more enjoyable. When you need to store or transport it, simply fold it up for easy carrying and storage. Make your daily commute or weekend adventure more fun with the AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro folding scooter, available now at aovostore.com.

Conclusion:

AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro folding scooter is not just an affordable electric scooter, but a powerful, portable, and reliable means of transportation. It offers a comfortable riding experience, advanced safety features, and can be folded and carried easily. Its robust performance and long-range make it an excellent choice for daily commutes or running errands. The scooter’s affordable price is a cherry on top, making it the most cost-effective electric scooter under 600EUR. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet high-quality electric scooter, the AOVO®Bogist C1 Pro should be at the top of your list.