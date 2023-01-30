Artificial Intelligence and Company Revenue: How to Connect Them

Automation of repetitive tasks and analysis of customer data through AI can improve the efficiency of sales teams and increase closed deals. It is useful for sales forecasting, prediction of customer behavior, and discovery of actionable insights. Statistics show the AI market is on a swift growth path and is forecasted to reach a revenue of $42.4 billion in 2023.

Businesses that have already adopted it are growing their revenue exponentially. Managers need to learn how to connect AI to boost revenue growth. Sales teams can use it to improve sales, schedule meetings, gather data, and improve customer service.

What is artificial intelligence in sales?

In modern times, artificial intelligence and company revenue cannot be separated. Organizations are using it to enhance lead volume, boost close rate, and turbocharge the performance of the entire sales. AI in sales is the solution required for the automation of sales processes so that sales teams can focus more on selling to close deals. It is the use of advanced revenue intelligence solutions, such as analytical tools and algorithms, to boost sales through automation.

A report by Salesforce State of Sales shows organizations are planning to adopt AI use more than all other technologies currently in use. The purpose of adopting AI in sales is not to work with lean teams, but most organizations are planning to hire more salespeople to reach more customers.

How do businesses use AI to increase revenue?

Experts predict AI will be at the center of the 4th industrial revolution. This is because it is changing the way human beings work by improving efficiency. Directors and managers in organizations have realized artificial intelligence and company revenue need to be interconnected for a brighter future. Different business sectors are using AI in different ways but sales departments seem to benefit the most from the technology.

Boost CRM adoption

Many sales reps avoid adopting CRM due to the repetitive tasks it demands. They are required to update it manually which takes their sales time. The use of AI is helping power CRM and turning it into a single source of truth.

Sales forecasting

Accurate forecasting is crucial to the success of sales goals. AI is helping gather big data and use current and historical data to accurately forecast sales. The sales team knows the total deals they expect to close and the leads or prospects to target next.

Targeted sales

Targeted marketing is crucial in recording sales success. AI is helping sales teams view customer data more clearly and decide the strategy to use to reach specific customers or market segments. They use AI to identify current customer trends, create personalized marketing messages, and develop target customer segments.

Refining the sales pipeline

When the sales pipeline is well managed, the sales pipeline can help boost company revenue significantly. One of the areas in which Artificial intelligence and company revenue should be strongly connected is the sales funnel. Sales teams understand each customer’s behavior better. They easily identify prospects, leads, and conversions.

Automation of workflows

AI is used to automate processes and workflows in production, sales, shipping, customer service, and HR departments. By automating workflows, the work of sales teams is made easier because there are no complaints in shipping, production, and the entire supply chain.

Companies that use artificial intelligence in sales

The early adopters of AI in sales include social media companies, large retail stores, finance companies, information technology, marketing, and healthcare. One of the main adopters of AI in the technology industry is Google to provide cloud computing, e-commerce solutions, and home automation solutions.

Marketing companies are using AI to boost customer interactions and adopt tailored marketing processes. Healthcare companies are using AI to automate their billing systems, manage hospital beds, book patients, and boost online chat services.

Summary

In modern-day sales, artificial intelligence and company revenue cannot be separated. AI is helping automate processes and tasks so that sales teams focus more on selling. It helps boost customer experience in the sales funnel and to give sales teams an enhanced view of the customer journey. The early adopters of AI are the health, retail, manufacturing, technology, and marketing companies.