Avstarnews .com: Is This WWW Website Legit? Check Important Data Now!

Legitimacy of the website Avstarnews.com

Are you trying to find the Legitimacy of the website AV star news.com? A trending news channel is gaining popularity and fame among the public after posting sensational and viral stories online.

People of the United States are visiting this website to read the latest updates and controversial news worldwide. Therefore, let’s identify the reality of the website Avstarnews.com.

About the Website

It is an online news portal where you can find various information, from political to celebrity news. The portal regularly updates its news feeds and has a massive crowd visiting to read news. You can also find more tech-related information on this website, along with some health care and business tips to outsource your development.

Factors Proving Legitimacy of Website

Domain age: The domain was created on December 4, 2020, and it’s been three years and four months since the website has been working online.

Trust score: It’s been almost three years since Av Star News.com has been working online, and it could gain only a 1% trust score.

Customer reviews: WWW Avstarnews.com has no single review on its website. However, it has hundreds of articles and blog posts available on the website.

Social media: Social media links are available on the website, but it does not open the website’s portal. Owner information: There is no information about the owner, but most of the blog on the website is from someone called Dante.

Website address: As per the website, the company is located at 501/Seventh Avenue, New York 10018.

Email Id: Viewers can contact the website and its manager at ask@avstarnews.com.

Contact No.: The contact number is not available on the website. Therefore, you can only communicate through email.

Domain Expiry Date: December 4 2024.

Avstarnews.com Pros:

Thousands of articles are available on the website from different categories that you can separate directly from the Home Screen.

You can regularly check the latest updates on the website to see the current news.

All the Content and the news articles on the website are free to access and read.

The website has been working as an online platform for the past couple of years, so there is a strong possibility of producing meaningful Content.

Cons:

Contact information on the website is incomplete, and there is the slightest possibility of contacting the website owner.

No single customer review is available on any of their blogs.

There is no frequency count of the users visiting the website.

WWW Avstarnews com Reviews

The most confusing part of the website is the lack of customer reviews. People visiting the website and reading the blog post, how is it possible that not a single viewer posted any review or comments on their blog? Therefore, people are questioning its authenticity and Legitimacy.

Additionally, without any customer reviews, we cannot justify the website’s trustworthiness, as reviews can help in identifying the authenticity of Content. Although the website is to access, it won’t be problematic until and unless you can easily read the Content for free.

Avstarnews.com: Social Media links

Twitter

Final Verdict

People are to check out the legitimacy information of the website AV star news.com. The online portal has been working for the past couple of years, and thousands of Articles are available on it.

Unfortunately, there is no single review on any of the blogs, making it suspicious. What is your opinion after getting all the information? Comment below.

