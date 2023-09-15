[Uncensored] Bahsid McLean la Photo Sin Miedo Al Ban: Was He Guilty By Holding Head?

Bahsid McLean la Photo Sin Miedo Al Ban makes everyone speechless with its brutality and horribleness.

Do you know the horrible story of Bahsid McLean? Ten years ago, a 23-year-old son killed his mother brutally and posted a photo of him holding his mother’s head.

After ten years, people from Worldwide are still in shock after hearing the story. Some people continuously searched for Bahsid McLean la Photo Sin Miedo Al Ban to see those photos.

Disclaimer: We are strictly against promoting unauthentic news and obscene content. No one’s emotions and feelings get hurt by this article. The materials on this article are only for educational purposes.

Why did people search for Bahsid McLean’s photo?

People forget how to react after hearing that a 23-year-old brutally killed his mother and posed in front of a bathroom mirror holding his dead mother’s bloody head. It is the horrible story of Bahsid McLean, a son who grabbed his dead mother’s bloody head like a trophy with a big smile on his face.

Those who are unaware of this news searched for the Bahsid McLean Holding Head photo. But after watching the photograph and knowing the story, people get traumatized. Though you cannot find the original and unedited photo of Bahsid McLean, you can still find the blurred and edited one.

How did Bahsid McLean kill his mother?

More than ten years ago, on the 2nd of March 2013, the citizens of Bronx, New York, got to know about the dark story of Bahsid McLean. At that time, not many people were so active on social media. So, no one posted about the Bahsid McLean Holding Head photo. But through local news channels and newspapers, people got to know what happened.

Bahsid McLean was 23 when he killed his 45-year-old mother, Tanya Byrd, in their house in the Morrisania in the South Bronx and chopped her body into pieces. According to local newspapers, Bahsid McLean had an argument with Tanya Byrd before he killed his mother. Tanya Byrd told his son to grow up and leave the apartment.

The brutality of Bahsid McLean la Photo Sin Miedo Al Ban tells how angry Bahsid was with his mother. Bahsid angrily murdered Tanya Byrd with a 2-foot-long Black and Decker jigsaw and chopped her body into pieces.

Did Bahsid McLean commit the crime alone?

According to the New York Police Department, one of Bahsid McLean’s friends, 26-year-old William Harris, was involved in this crime. The police officers found the jigsaw from William’s house. Though William Harris did not kill Tanya Byrd with Bahsid McLean, he helped Bahsid to get rid of the body.

Not only did Bahsid McLean Holding Head photos go viral but also some other photographs of Tanya Byrd’s chopped body were posted on the internet. After killing and chopping Tanya Byrd, Bahsid and William put the body parts in garbage bags and scattered them around the Bronx neighborhood. So, the photographs of body parts inside a garbage bag are still available.

What did people say about the Bahsid McLean Holding Head photo?

One of Bahsid McLean’s aunts, Cassandra McLean-Smith, mentioned Bahsid McLean as a monster. Bahsid used to live with his mother and his 7-year-old brother Nasyr. Cassandra felt bad for Nasyr as he has Down’s syndrome. Check our “Social Media Links” section to read ordinary people’s comments.

Conclusion:

The New York Police Department found Bahsid McLean Holding Head photos in Bahsid’s cell phone. Bahsid McLean’s conviction led him to a sentence of 25 years to life in prison in November 2016. The court declared him a mentally ill patient. Click here to watch Bahsid McLean’s story.

Have you watched the original image? Please comment.

