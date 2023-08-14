Barbie Three Six Twitter: What is Her Real Name? Check Her Without Makeup Photos & Pack Pictures Here!

Please scroll down the article to learn about the social media star Barbie Three Six Twitter, who is in the limelight nowadays, and other details about her life.

Do you know Barbie Three Six? Why is Barbie Six Three a significant concern among Neitzens? If not, through this post, you will learn about the famous social media celebrity and the recent controversies related to her. The Barbie Three Six is trending online Worldwide on most public platforms.

To figure out more details about the life history of the Model and Boxer, check out this post on Barbie Three Six Twitter and learn about the viral video. Stay connected for further updates.

Who is Barbie There Six?

The internet has recently been filled with comments and discussions about the viral social media personality Barbie Three Six. Internet users are excited because she revealed her bare face on social media. Barbie is mainly famous for her unique and creative videos, which she posts on Tiktok.

Her official account goes by 6ar6ie6 name. Barbie Three Six Without Makeup keyword is trending on social media as she posted her video with no makeup and captioned the post since many people are curious about her looks and voice, so here it is. Learn more through the external links attached.

Barbie Three Six Three Wiki:

Name: Avery Quinn Pongracz

Age: 21

Birth Date: 19 th December 2001.

Profession: Boxer, model, Social media influencer.

Net Worth: $5 million.

Height: 5’11 inches

Birth Place: Bentleigh, Australia

Nationality: Australian

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Parents: Unknown

People are curious to know more about Barbie Three Six, like Barbie Three Six Real Name, her lifestyle, and Wiki details. As per the sources, Barbie’s real name is Avery Quinn Pongracz. Avery is known for wearing gothic makeup and posting anime stuff with horror lip-sync videos on Tiktok, which went extremely viral. Barbie is a professional boxer and model by profession, but she also has a significant presence on social media platforms.

Whitney Johns Vs. Barbie Three Six

Barbie faced Whitney Johns for a high stake boxing match in the Quarterfinals of Kingpyn Boxing. The game was held in the London OVO arena on 22nd April 2023. Barbie knocked out Johns in the first round, but the referee kept the match going. Eventually, Barbie Three Six Twitter defeated Whitney by (50-45, 50-44, 50-44) score.

Barbie Three Six Music Sales

Apart from social media influencing and modeling, Barbie has released EPs and singles available on music streaming apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, adding to her income source.

Social media URLs:

Final Summary

Based on the above discussion, we can conclude that Barbie Three Six is a prominent star with a massive fan base on Tiktok and social media networking sites.

Barbie Three Six Twitter: FAQs

Q1. Who is Barbie Three Six?

Barbie Three Six is a well-known social media celebrity, professional boxer, and model.

Q2. What is the most popular video of Barbie Three Six?

The most popular video is her song Stupid Horse in which she is dressed up as a horse and performing in a parking lot.

Q3. What is the primary source of income of Barbie Three Six?

Barbie majorly earns through modeling, advertisements, sponsorships, social media posts, etc.

Q4. How can you make over as Barbie yourself?

After the Barbie movie release, the craze for Barbie is growing immensely.

