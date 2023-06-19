This post notifies viewers about Batnapdatxe247 .com, a brand that created a program to thank its clients and provide them with useful presents.

Has Batnapdatxe247 created a program? What is turning on the trunk lid; 7 units every 24 hours? The latest program is launched by Wake-up 247, which allows participants to win great prizes. Many users from Vietnam are participating in the program and informing others about it.

Therefore, people are curious to learn the rules to win valuable prizes. Let us check more about the Wake-up 247 program and all that Batnapdatxe247 .com offers through this unique program.

Rules for participating in the program:

The initial step is to purchase the Wake-up 247 product, a special edition, with the motorcycle graphic on the front of the packaging and the instructions “Find the discount code below the bottle lid” on a red belt circling the container.

Remember that you must keep the lid on the bottle when you win.

Next, sign in to the website by visiting Batnapdatxe247 com or scanning the QR code on the bottle’s cover.

You must click “Enter code now” to access the platform and sign in using your Zalo profile.

Now that the right cellphone number has been entered, the contestant must tick the boxes that state “consent to focus on the Zalo’s official profile, “Wake-up 247,” to get alerts shortly when the program results are accessible.

You must click the Continue tab after completing a short survey to proceed.

How to know the Batnapdatxe247 .com program results?

You will be informed in fifteen minutes if you are awarded a scratch-off reward. You may check the Zalo Official profile to see which motorcycles have won. If you input the right code yet get the warning “invalid code,” you should contact Zalo’s authorized Official profile of the program to get assistance.

When would the program end?

It might be argued that “Turn on the tailboard – 7 units every twenty-four hours” offers customers a significant and useful marketing program. Users must move quickly to make purchases during the program’s run between June 1 and July 30, 2023, for an opportunity to win a variety of intriguing goods.

Which prizes will be given to the winners by Batnapdatxe247 com?

Wake-up When 247 reintroduced the advertising campaign “Turn on the car cover – Every 24 hours 7 units” in the 2023 summertime with many prizes, it was another example of the company “playing big” and giving gamers greater opportunities to take home prizes.

Its organizers will award 7 Wave Alpha 110cc motorcycles to seven champions in the following time slots every twenty-four hours:

9 am to 10 am,

10am to11am,

11am to12pm,

12 hours to 13 hours,

14 hours to 15 hours, and

Fifteen hours to 9 hours the following day.

Additionally, attendees received 200,000 cellphone top-up vouchers from the organizers, valued at 20,000 VND.

Conclusion:

Batnapdatxe247 has recently launched a program to let participants win valuable gifts. The program will last till the end of July and will let users win when they participate by following the steps as instructed.

Batnapdatxe247 .com: FAQs

Q1. What is Batnapdatxe247?

Batnapdatxe247 is a program that helps participants win prizes.

Q2. What is the eligibility age to participate in the Wake-up 247 program?

18 years

Q3. How to join the program?

Participants must scan the QR code on the bottle’s lid to join the program.

Q4. How long would the program last?

The program dates are from June 1, 2023, through July 30, 2023.

