Beckcora Com Scam: Is it a Dubious Website? Check All Essential Parameters Here!

Are you searching for an online platform that runs a clearance sale discount campaign? These discount websites are popular among United States shoppers as it offers branded products at a discounted rate.

Beckcora web portal is positioning itself as a clearance store and is offering footwear and apparel items at a lesser price. Beckcora Com Scam post has made an internet investigation of this portal and shared its findings with online shoppers.

Is Beckcora Com Legit or Scam?

Domain age – The domain was created on 17 th October 2022.

Alexa ranking – Web portal Alexa has given 2605982 ranks to this e-commerce platform.

Domain expiry – The domain will expire on 17 th October 2023.

Customer reviews – Customer feedback for this store is missing on public review sites.

Plagiarism – The text and image appear to be copied from other sites.

Trust rating – This website has a low trust score.

What is the Beckcora Com Scam Website?

Beckcora is an online store offering women’s apparel and footwear products at a lower price. This website claims that it is a clearance sale store, and female customers can find quality items at a discounted rate. Most products sold on Beckcora are priced under 10 Euros. Some of the product categories available on this platform are listed below.

Women’s Winter coat

Boots

Sweaters

Bottoms

Shoes

Handmade bags

The merchandise on Beckcora is diverse, and the store has provided a size and color chart for customer convenience. It is also offering gifts and free shipping to shoppers for quantity purchases.

Features of Beckcora Shop:

Is Beckcora Com Scam or Legit can be found by analyzing features of the clearance sale website.

Discount offers – The website offers the product at a high discount, and most scam sites use the discount offer to trap customers.

Free shipping services – It gives free shipping for orders over $40, another tool most scam sites use.

Money-back guarantee s – Beckcora is giving money-back guarantees to shoppers to lure them.

Owner detail – No information related to the owner is mentioned on the site’s web page.

Payment options – Payment details are not mentioned on this website.

What are Beckcora Reviews?

Customer reviews are another legit parameters that will allow us to check whether Beckcora Com Scam or Legit. The website has given the option of internal review to the shoppers, but feedback for most products is missing.

The external reviews for products sold on Beckcora are not present in the digital space. The lack of customer feedback is a big disadvantage for online shoppers and e-commerce portals.

Social Media Links:

Twitter: Not available

Instagram: Not available

Reddit

Facebook

Final verdict:

Most legit parameters like customer reviews, website age, and trust rating are against the Beckcora website . It appears that it is using clearance sales as a tool to trap customers. We advise shoppers to remain away from this website.

Have you purchased an item on Beckcora.com? Please comment.

Beckcora Com Scam: FAQs

Q.1 What is the trust score of Beckcora.com?

Beckcora has a trust score of 1%.

Q.2 Is the contact number of Beckcora available on its website?

Beckcora’s contact number is not available on the site’s contact us page.

Q.3 What is the e-mail address of the Beckcora shop?

Beckcora’s email address is beckcora@clothescl.com.

Q.4 What is the return policy of the Beckcora Online shop?

Beckcora shop provides a return period of 14 days to its customers.

Q.5 What is Beckcora’s shipping policy?

Beckcora takes 20-30 days to deliver products to shoppers.

Q.6 Is the Beckcora Com Scam Website?

Most legit parameters are against Beckcora.com.

Q.7 How many day’s money-back guarantees are provided by Beckcora?

Beckcora provides a 30-day money-back guarantee to its customers.

