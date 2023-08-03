Ben Shepherds Boyfriend: Is He Still Married? Also Find Details On His Partner, And Age

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Ben Shepherds Boyfriend to learn about the truth and Ben’s personal life.

Ben is a 48-years, 7-months, and 24-day-old television presenter and journalist from the United Kingdom. He was born on 11th/December/1974 in London. He started his career in 1998 and is popular for Tipping Point ITV show. Did you know about Ben’s family and kids? Let’s check facts in Ben Shepherds Boyfriend write-up.

About Ben’s boyfriend:

Ben does not have a boyfriend. Speculations reputed online and on social media after April/2022 when Ben, on a TV show, was casually asked during a conversion therapy debate – if he would go gay. Ben was surprised about the question. Since then, people wanted to know if Ben is gay. The fact is Ben is not gay, but internet rumours talk about him. Ben does not have a boyfriend.

Ben’s Family:

Ben met Annie Perks during his college days, and as their relationship became strong, they married on 25th/March/2004 and Annie is Ben Shephard Partner. On Instagram, Ben often shares pictures of his wife, family, outdoor activities, friends, and co-workers.

People wanted to know if Ben was still married and who his partner was, as several unauthentic sources reported contradictory information online. It indicated that Ben was initially married to actress Clare Buckfield, and the couple had a kid. The information suggests that Ben was married to Clare in 2004, and they separated in 2009. In 2010, Ben got married to Annie!

Recently Ben shared a lovely and cosy picture of his wife during the Happy Place Festival time and thanked @annieshepharddesign on social media for being alongside, answering Is Ben Shephard Still Married? There were no posts suggesting any sore relationship between the couple. They have been happily married for 19-years, 4-months, and 10-days!

Ben and Annie have two kids. The younger son is 15-years old, and the elder son Sam is 18-years old. A few online clips suggest kids love football and West Ham United F.C. team.

Social media links:

Ben has 1.553 million followers on FB, Insta, and Twitter.

Conclusion:

In addition to questions about Ben’s boyfriend, number of marriages, current partner, Etc., Ben was constantly subjected to allegations about several affairs and questioning Is Ben Shepard Gay? Ben denied the allegations. Ben Shepherds is a devoted husband and a responsible father. There was no news indicating any issue in his married relationship. The pictures posted on social media suggest that the couple are happy.

Were facts about Ben Shepherds’ personal life informative? Please comment on this article about Ben.

Ben Shepherds Boyfriend – FAQ

1Q. Why are people eager to know about the personal life of Ben?

Ben(https://www.officialbenshephard.com/) became popular for his recent reaction on the Tipping Point show. It is an ITV daytime game show offering £10K to the final winner.

2Q. Why was Ben disappointed during the Tipping Point show?

One of the four contestants, Emily, was expected to be a strong competitor for the prize money. But, on 2nd/August/2023, she answered Ben’s very first question incorrectly. Ben’s disappointment can be seen on his face. He casually stated to Emily – What were you thinking? The reaction of Ben Shephard Age 48-years TV host became the subject of a viral trend online and on social media.

3Q. What was the result of the Tipping Point show hosted by Ben?

Emily did a great job and went to a far extent. But Sam, another participant, was smarter and went ahead of Emily in winning £2K on the day and overall £4,150 on the show. At the same time, Emily had to settle for prize money of £1,700.

