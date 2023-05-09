Investing in the Best English Tea Set With Tray for Your Home

Introduction

Take a trip to England, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t enjoy a piping hot cup of tea. But it’s not just the tea being enjoyed—it’s the entire experience! Tea time in England is a special moment, with traditional English tea sets and trays adding to the ambiance.

In this article, we'll explore why Londoners have been drinking tea from saucers for centuries and why the tray is an essential part of any classic English tea set. We'll also consider what type of tea set is best for your home and where to buy one.

Let’s start by learning what makes an English-style tea set so special!

What Tea Is Popular in England?

Popular English teas consist of black teas such as English breakfast and Earl Gray and herbal infusions like chamomile, peppermint, and rooibos. Other popular teas include oolong, pu’erh, white, and cold-brewed ice tea. No matter what type of tea you favor, an English tea set is perfect for showing it off in your home.

The English tea culture began in the 1600s when King Charles II opened up the East India Company to build trade with Asia and India. Tea quickly became a fashionable drink for high society, further popularized by Queen Victoria, who loved her afternoon tea service. This historical significance enhances the experience for those sipping their favorite blends from an English tea set with a tray – making it one of the most memorable aspects of Britain’s heritage today.

Why Do Londoners Drink Tea From a Saucer?

You may wonder why Londoners prefer to drink tea from a saucer. The reason is quite reasonable—the saucer helps provide insulation from the heat of the cup. Since tea was traditionally made with boiling water, it would get too hot to drink directly from the cup, so Londoners would pour some into their saucer to cool it down before taking a sip.

Today, this tradition is still alive and well in England, as many people prefer this method of cooling off their tea before drinking it. The saucer also provides an extra surface for the teacup and is often used as an additional plate for snacks like cookies or biscuits while drinking tea. So if you want to enjoy a cuppa like a true Englishman, remember your saucer!

What Type of Tea Set Is Best for Tea Time?

When choosing the best English tea set with a tray, you want to ensure that it fits your style and needs. After all, you’ll be the one who will be using it for tea time!

The type of material used for the tea set can determine its functionality. Popular materials used in English tea sets include porcelain or bone china. These materials are solid and durable, meaning they can last for years if taken care of properly. For added elegance, look for gold or silver accents on the pieces to give them an extra touch of sophistication.

When looking for an English tea set with a tray, make sure that you get one large enough for all of your guests to enjoy their afternoon tea. You want something manageable, as it can look bulky and appealing. But don’t go too small either – remember, this is a special occasion! The tray is also essential since it adds an extra layer of elegance to your display – make sure that it is made of durable material such as stainless steel or wood so that you can rest assured it will last through multiple uses.

Lastly, don’t forget to check the quality of the set: make sure there are no chips or cracks in the porcelain or bone china pieces and that the gold and silver accents still look shiny and new; if not, these could indicate a cheaply-made set which won’t have much longevity.

What Does an English Tea Set Consist Of?

When it comes to traditional tea sets, there are typically four main components: teapot, saucer, cup, and tray. The saucer is the plate that accompanies your cup of tea. It’s there to place your biscuit or piece of cake when you take a break to enjoy your beverage. Londoners love to drink tea from a saucer because it’s seen as a British tradition dating back hundreds of years!

The English tea set also usually comes with a teapot, two cups, and sugar and milk stands. The tray is essential—it provides stability while serving and protecting the teacups when not in use.

When it comes to choosing an English tea set with a tray, you want one that looks stylish and modern yet still has classic elements. It should also be made from durable materials like porcelain or metal – these will last for years, no matter how often you use them! Last but not least – don’t forget about price – choose one within your budget range.

Why Is the Tray So Important in an English Tea Set?

When it comes to an English tea set, the centerpiece of the whole affair is the tray. A tray not only adds elegance to your tea-drinking occasion but also allows for greater mobility, making it easier to move it from your kitchen counter to wherever you have your tea party.

But why is a tray essential in an English tea set? It all ties back to traditional British culture and its rich history of formal afternoon teas. Before refrigeration and modern utensils, a tray was used during afternoon teas to catch any excess liquid that might spill from the teacup.

A modern English tea set will include a matching tray that complements the cups and saucers, with either handles or legs or both—depending on how ornate you want your set to be. Some traditional sets may even include a cream pitcher, sugar bowl, cake plates, and other accouterments.

Ultimately, selecting an English tea set with a tray should be based on personal preference: Do you prefer classic style? Modern esthetics? Elegant patterns? With so many options on today’s market, there’s something out there to fit every taste!

Where to Buy the Best English Tea Set With a Tray?

You’ve been searching for the perfect English tea set with an accompanying tray, but now you’re wondering where to buy it from. Well, you’ve got a few options!

Local Tea Shops

Many smaller communities have lovely local tea shops which sell pre-made tea sets for everyday use. These are often a great option if you’re looking for something inexpensive and locally sourced.

Specialty Stores and Online Retailers

If you want something more unique, you should shop at specialty stores and online retailers. Depending on your budget, many different tea sets and trays are available with all sorts of designs and materials.

Antique Stores and Flea Markets

If your style is more vintage or antique, you can always head to an antique store or flea market to find the perfect English tea set with a tray. You’ll need to be patient as these items can be harder to come by, but they’ll add a unique touch to your home.

No matter where you decide to purchase your English tea set with a tray, ensure it fits your budget and matches your style. With the perfect tea set in hand, it’s time to start brewing delicious cups of tea in true London fashion!

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a special teacup and saucer to add to your collection or the best English tea set with a tray for your home, it’s essential to consider all the different elements that go into a traditional English tea set. Selecting the proper tea set for you is more than just about esthetics; it’s also about function and tradition. There’s something inexplicably special about drinking tea out of a traditional tea set with a tray – and once you’ve found the right one, it’ll become a piece of your home, your rituals, and your family traditions.