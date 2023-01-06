There are always many big sales and saving activities in the holiday season at the end of the year. However, they will not just vanish as the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays come to an end. Even though the holidays are already over, the sales and promotions are still going on.

“It is obvious that holiday-related items will cut their prices during the holidays, like the holiday gifts or the decorations. However, most retailers will extend their discounts past the year-end holidays, which indicates that making some post-holiday purchases will help the consumers save a lot.” a financial expert said.

As surveyed by the Business Wire, when it comes to the day after Christmas, there is always a surge in-store traffic as it is the biggest retail return date in the year. Many consumers come to the stores to return or exchange the gifts they received at Christmas for something they really need. This is not unique to the United States. Boxing Day, observed on December 26th in the UK and other related Commonwealth nations, carries on the holiday’s charitable spirit by thanking service providers for their hard work throughout the year. In China, there is an “encore sale” in their growing eCommerce market after the holiday promotional activities.

With consumer traffic rising, retailers surely won’t let this opportunity go. There is so much inventory that needs to be cleared and for consumers, it is the best time to shop for gifts since the next holiday shopping season will be Valentine’s Day in February. Here are a few choices of goods in post-holiday sales that may help you save in the following months –

Because of certain requirements for warmth retention and quality, winter clothing is always more expensive than in other seasons. As the Readers’ Digest pointed out, “The day after Christmas marks the unofficial start of retailer spring. ” That means, many stores will clear out rooms for the next Spring’s items, and the winter clothing will be sold in large quantities at low prices. Some big clothing brands like Columbia and Gap are providing holiday sales for winter clothes now. What’s more, you can also get codes from other coupon sites for clothing like Forever 21. If you want new clothes to get a new start to the year, make sure to check if they have any deals and promotions first!

Decors

Just like the clothing, there will always be many decorations left from the passing holiday season. Based on the summary of previous years’ data, the price of the holiday decorations will have a discount of up to 90% after the holiday. Now is the best time to stock for your next year’s holidays, as the decorations and ornaments are not easy to deteriorate and expire. For instance, the Ornament Shop and Old World Christmas offers up to 50% to 75% off after the holiday season. You can also find great discounts in general stores like Pottery Barn or online stores like Temu. However, the discounts on decorations usually have a time limit, and most of the discounts will expire by the end of January. If you are planning to make some preparations for the next year’s holidays (also make sure to have enough space to save them), don’t forget to check out and enjoy the discounts!

Travel Fares

According to the mentioned survey by Readers’ Digest, there are deals in transportation, hotels, and other tourism activities after the holiday, and the discounts can be up to 70%. About a month after the year-end holiday season is often considered the low season in tourism, so it is a good time for consumers to find good deals and plan for their trip. For early preparations, many budget sites such as Trip Tuner and Budget Travel get up to 50% discount for travel packages. You can also shop at Samsonite or Home Depot to get deals for suitcases or other travel goods.

Home Appliances

Besides the decorations mentioned above, some household electronic appliances are very necessary as well. When you are browsing in stores like Lenovo for cheaper laptops and Walmart to get a vacuum with a discount of up to 70%! In winter, the prices of goods for home improvement are the lowest of all seasons. It is time for your home to have a new look as the new year comes!

Pets

Give your pets a brand and fresh appearance for the new year! Enlighten their moods and show your love by buying some new appliances for your pets. Stores like Chewy and Pet Supplies Plus offer up to 70% discount sales for pet goods, which makes it the best time for buying them.

Though the holidays have already passed, we can still enjoy the happy and wonderful holiday atmosphere from the post-holiday sales. Enjoy the cheaper deals and have a brand start to the new year!