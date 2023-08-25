{Watch Video Link} Black Chully TikTok Viral Video: Is It Leaked On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram & Twitter?

The information on the Black Chully TikTok Viral Video is unclear to date. So, we researched this report and got some interesting facts here.

Why is Black Chully getting public interest? Do you know about her? Every time she is on the news with her unique and controversial video. Recently, her new video got attention in Nigeria and other countries.

In this writing, we disclose some details on clarification with the Black Chully TikTok Viral Video. Get some factual data with genuine reports.

A Black Chully viral video

A Nigerian Tiktoker, Black Chully footage is circulated on social media sites. The video shows Black Chully performing an inappropriate activity with some toys till she is satisfied. The recording is Leaked On Reddit again; the footage is an old viral post trending last year.

The footage was explicit and was watched by many viewers. People are still looking for it on the search engine. But is the Black Chully video available? Find it down.

Is Black Chully footage available?

After the recent attraction, videos with explicit content were removed from the internet. Hence, now, if any of you want to look into the video, then it is unavailable on any site.

The content on the footage sparkled on every platform, including Instagram. The initial source of this footage is in the investigation process. Her followers reacted to her unpleasant activity in the footage. Let us know how the public responded to the post.

Public reaction after the video went viral .

Followers of Black Chully had expressed their unhappiness after the footage release. Some showed their concern for her future, while some found it shocking. People also mention it’s her private space, but releasing it on media was unexpected.

Black Chully is well-known among TikTok users. She got famous from her Tiktok account for sharing unique hairstyles and challenges. So, people expected her to provide entertaining and helpful content in the post.

Upon this heightened attraction, people say she would have released the video for fame and to boost her fan page. Black Chully’s statement mentioned below may clarify these doubts.

Statement from Black Chully

Users of Twitter were looking for Black Chully’s statement on this platform. The statement video is available on it. In the clip, she is crying vigorously and confirms that she had not released footage of such inappropriate behavior on any site.

Moreover, she asked for the probe to catch the responsible person who released the video. She mentioned that the video was on her mobile, which was recorded many years back. She is unaware of whether anyone hacked her phone.

The videos are said to be released on the Telegram platform. But there is no confirmation yet. The Black Chully wholeheartedly posted one more video where she seemed upset with the public. It is because the public’s comments are unpleasant, and they call her with unkind names.

Black Chully details

Anizoba Ljeoma Precious is the official name of Black Chully.

She is a female who became famous by being a social influencer.

She was born on 22nd September 1999.

Age is 23 years old

Nationality: Nigerian

She is not in any relationship now.

Her net worth to date is 3 lakh dollars.

She has an account on TikTok where she is much active.

She also has a YouTube channel but is not very active on it.

Links:

Popular Nigerian TikToker Black Chully speaks out after dozens of her n*de videos leak online. pic.twitter.com/dF5xhykakZ — Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) June 4, 2022

Conclusion

Ending this writing, the Black Chully viral clip is around on all social sites. However, it is unavailable on any site now. Investigators are still looking for the source. Black expressed her feelings and confirmed that she is not on the back of this release.

