[Full Watch Video Link] Blair Featherman Video: Check Full Content On Video Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

This post on Blair Featherman Video will guide you on the fight that broke out between Blair and a group of women.

Did you watch the viral footage of Blair Featherman? Many people are criticizing her for the comments she made. Blair Featherman Video attracted a lot of viewers and they started criticizing Blair Featherman for the remarks she made on the people Latinos Family. The news had been circulating in the United States and people want to know the complete story behind this incident. So, kindly stay tuned with our team to know the latest update on the same.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Video Of Blair Featherman!

As per online sources, a video of Blai Featherman started circulating on Youtube and other sites in which Blair can be seen making racist remarks about a group of women who belonged to a Latinos family. This incident was recorded by the hairdresser, Jada Gallardo. After this incident, people started criticizing Blair for what she said and called her a racist. Moreover, the recorded video is trending on many social media pages and people are circulating it willfully.

Viral On Reddit: Blair Featherman’s Video!

As per online sources, Blair Featherman had been seen making racist remarks about the group of women who were also enjoyed in the pool. In the video, Blair Featherman can be seen calling the group of women trash and shouting at them to get out of the pool. This incident of Lakewood Co was captured by the hairdresser and was posted publicly after which people saw this video on many mediums and called Blair Featherman a racist. However, Blair Featherman who has remained quiet on this matter finally spoke in her favor. This video went viral in the first week of July on Instagram and this matter has still not settled down.

DISCLAIMER: We are not making remarks or judgments on what happened. Neither we are blaming anyone. We intend to provide general details on the incident that happened last week. Kindly consider this article for informative purposes.

The reaction of Blair on the Twitter video!

This video went viral on many social media platforms. However, Blair Featherman remained quiet and did not utter a word in this video earlier. But, now she spoke on the video. She said that the video was deceptively edited and was then posted on Telegram and other sources. She stated that it was edited to set a narrative against her. But, the situation is the opposite. She was the one who was attacked by the wannabe model. They intend to attack her for the sake of views on Tiktok.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this article here, we have given immense details on the fight between Blair Featherman and the group of women. We hope that these details are enough to know the complete story behind the fight and why she had been called racist.

To my fellow Coloradans,

If any of you are working with, or about to hire, this racist nut, BLAIR FEATHERMAN, I strongly suggest that there are hundreds of other designers (who are actually talented & not psychotic) that would eagerly want to work for you. Just sayin. https://t.co/ssW7JUD751 — MamaBear ☮️🇺🇸🇺🇦🟦 (@KMamaBear03) July 6, 2023

Would you like to reach out to the LinkedIn profile of Blair Featherman? Kindly let us know in the comment section.

Also Read : – Adriana Kuch Bayville NJ Video: Has The Obituary & Latest News Present On Reddit? Read Details Now!