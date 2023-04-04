[Update] Bliss Poureetezadi Linkedin: Explore Full Details On Bliss PourEtezadi Ethnicity

This article focuses on the details about Bliss Poureetezadi LinkedIn and further information to know about Bliss Poureetezadi. Follow our blog to know more.

Who is Bliss Poureetezadi?

Bliss Poureetezadi, the popular cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 4 was born on 1990. She hails from George, Washington, U.S. She is professionally TV personality, Senior Program manager and Yogi. She has recently made her debut as TV personality in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Her age is 33 years.

To discuss more about her personal life, her nationality is American. However, she did not share much information about her personal life. There are no details to know about her parents and siblings. In addition to this, there are not much details to know about Bliss Pour Etezadi Ethnicity. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Furthermore, there are no information to know about her education qualification.

Bliss gained popularity after she appeared in the famous dating show ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 released on 24th march 2023. Ever since then, Bliss Poureetezadi has been trending throughout the social platforms.

Bliss Poureetezadi professional life:

Bliss Poureetezadi, the popular TV personality has been widely trending on social platforms after she appeared in the famous dating series ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Besides, a Tv personality she did work in various other fields as per Bliss Poureetezadi LinkedIn.

Before being a TV personality, she started her career as senior quality control analyst in Ocean Beauty Seafoods. Furthermore, she has also worked as sales lead in Nayamode and Program Manager at Microsoft. In recent times, she works as a senior manager in Disney. Currently, she has also pursued her career in acting by appearing in famous dating series starring ‘Love Is Blind’ season 4 which was released on 23rd March 2023. Ever since then, she has gained huge fanbase and popularity for her appearance in the Netflix series.

At the same time, she remains quite active on social platforms as well according to Bliss Poureetezadi LinkedIn. She shares various video contents on her social media account. In recent times, she has been widely getting viral all over the online platforms.

Details on Bliss Poureetezadi:

Real Name: Bliss Poureetezadi

Nickname: Bliss Poureetezadi

Birth date: 1990

Birth place: George, Washington, U.S.

Residence: George, Washington, U.S.

Age: 33 Years

Profession: TV personality, Senior Program manager and Yogi

Education Qualification: Graduate

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: Not Known

Parents: Not Known

Siblings: Not Known

Marital status: Unmarried

TV series: Love Is Blind Season 4

Ethnicity: Not Known

Nationality: American

Bliss Poureetezadi LinkedIn : Yes

Net Worth: Not Known

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bliss Poureetezadi explains why she gave Zack Goytowski a 2nd chance. https://t.co/f0fry0wv8W — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2023

Bliss Poureetezadi LinkedIn: FAQ-

Q1. Who is Bliss Poureetezadi?

Answer: TV personality

Q2. Where does Bliss Poureetezadi hails from?

Answer: George, Washington, U.S.

Q3. What is Bliss Poureetezadi profession?

Answer: TV personality, Senior Program manager and Yogi

Q4. What is Bliss Poureetezadi Nationality?

Answer: American

Q5. What is Bliss Poureetezadi height?

Answer: 5 feet 6 inches

Q6. What is Bliss Poureetezadi Net Worth?

Answer: Not Known

Q7. In which Netflix series did Bliss Poureetezadi appear?

Answer: Love Is Blind Season 4

