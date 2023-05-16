Introduction

Blue World City (BWC) is Pakistan’s most luxurious housing project. It is equipped with all the latest and modern facilities. For overseas Pakistanis who are used to luxurious living, BWC is the best option. The developers have mainly developed Overseas Block to make it the best residential development and profitable place for overseas Pakistanis.

Moreover, overseas Pakistanis are also concerned about business and profits; therefore, investing in this housing venture will surely provide them with high returns on investment (ROI). The blog has covered all the major reasons why overseas Pakistanis prefer to invest in Blue World City.

Below are the 5 reasons why overseas Pakistanis prefer to invest in Blue World City.

1: Well-known Developers

The Blue Group of Companies, in collaboration with China-based Company Shan Juan Municipal Engineering Company, develops Blue World City. The developers have made sure to provide overseas Pakistanis with world-class and luxurious facilities. The purpose behind this is that the residents should have a comfortable and peaceful life ahead.

2: Prime Location

The great news for overseas Pakistanis is that Blue World City has an ideal location than any other housing scheme. It is located on the main Chakri Road near Chakri Interchange. It is situated near the M-2 Motorway and Islamabad International Airport.

Just because the BWC’s main entrance is right beside the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR), investors will have direct access to the main areas of the twin cities. Therefore, completion of RRR will provide BWC with the highest benefits and profits.

3: Affordable Prices

Blue World City prices are quite affordable. The developers have kept the prices low so that everyone across Pakistan can invest in this housing society. For the booking, make sure to contact us now at Sky Marketing.

Below are the prices of Blue World City Overseas Block Commercial and Residential Plots:

Blue World City Overseas Block Residential Plots

7 Marla Blue World City total price is Rs. 1,925,000

10 Marla Blue World City total price is Rs. 2,680,000

14 Marla Blue World City total price is Rs. 3,650,000

1 Kanal Blue World City total price is Rs. 4,800,000

2 Kanal Blue World City total price is Rs. 7,700,000

Blue World City Overseas Block Commercial Plots

5 Marla Blue World City total price is Rs. 9,400,000

10 Marla Blue World City total price is Rs. 15,000,000

4: State-of-the-art Replicas and Infrastructure

The developers of BWC are also developing replicas of the world’s most popular landmarks to excite investors.

Below are the BWC’s amazing development of the world’s most popular replicas:

Blue Mosque Replica will be exactly like Turkey’s most popular Blue Mosque. The replica will be a great attraction for the residents. It has the following features:

5 Star Hotel

Plush Finishing

Luxurious Amenities

Lavish Restaurant

Blue World City Torch Hotel will be built as a replica of “the Torch Doha”. The BWC Torch Hotel is 300 meters high with mesmerising 360° views. It is amazingly designed by a highly expert team of architects, planners, and engineers. BWC is the only housing scheme that puts forward such efforts to bring joy and happiness to the residents.

The BWC Torch Hotel has the following features:

5 Star Hotel

Exquisite Dining

Phenomenal 360° Views

Blue World City Villagio Mall will be built just like the Villagio Mall in Doha, Qatar. The BWC Villagio mall will be home to many national or international brands to make the resident’s shopping experience the best.

The BWC Villagio Mall has the following features:

Shops

Top Brands

Parking Area

Lavish Dining

Playland for Children

Burj Al Arab Blue World City will be similar to Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Burj Al Arab BWC will be developed with a unique and modern style.

The BWC Burj Al Arab has the following features:

Fine Dining

5 Star Hotel

Amazing Suites

Blue World City Cricket Stadium will develop society’s largest cricket stadium with a 50,000 seating capacity and a 15,000 parking capacity. Moreover, the cricket stadium will be provided with a commercial area for the convenience of the visitors.

The BWC Cricket Stadium has the following features:

Shops

50,000 Seating Capacity

15,000 Parking Capacity

Blue World City Water Theme Park will be equipped with all safety measures and entertainment features. The park will cover an area of 70,000 square meters. Overseas Pakistanis will surely enjoy their quality time with family members or friends in the BWC water theme park.

The BWC Water Theme Park has the following features:

20 Hot Rides

Adult’s Play Area

Full on Entertainment

Children Parking Area

Blue World City Largest Horse Mascots will be the largest horse mascots in the world, rising 125 feet above the ground. Moreover, the lush green areas, along with residential areas surrounding the Mascots, will provide amazing scenic views.

5: Smart Features

Below are the amazing features of BWC which will surely make the life of the residents peaceful and perfect:

Power Plant

Police Station

Jamia Mosque

Paved Walkways

Drainage System

Commercial Hubs

Waste Disposal System

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Foolproof Security System

Best Educational Institutions

Largest Water Themed Park

Mass Transportation System

Beautiful and Lush Green Parks

Underground Supply of Utilities

Well-developed and Wide Roads

Replica of Blue Mosque, Turkey

International Standard Infrastructure

Boundary Wall and Gated Community

Highly-trained and Professional Teachers

Availability of Water, Gas, and Electricity

Highly Qualified Doctors and Nursing Staff

Skilled Maintenance and Management Workforce

Well-planned Drainage and Waste Disposal System

Conclusion

Blue World City is the most highly profitable housing project with state-of-the-art infrastructure. It is not wrong to say that BWC is the only housing project in Pakistan that is establishing such amazing replicas of world’s famous buildings. The residents of the housing venture, especially the overseas Pakistanis, will surely enjoy the outstanding facilities.

The luxurious facilities, prime location, reasonable rates, and well-known developers are the major reasons that clarify why overseas Pakistanis prefer to invest in Blue World City. So, it is high time for overseas Pakistanis to think about their future in Pakistan. The profitable way for them is to invest in BWC.