Blueface Mom Video Lekaed on Telegram: Details On Picture, IG, Age, Name, Reddit, Photo, Twitter!

Blueface Mom Video Lekaed on Telegram, and netizens started searching for her Photo, IG, Age, Name, and Twitter account details on Reddit.

Do you know who Blueface is? Blueface is a famous rapper in the United States who has many hit songs. But this time, the reason behind his name being in the headlines is because of his mother. Recently, some photos and videos of Blueface’s mother went viral on social media.

Blueface’s mother is also a famous media personality. But when the Blueface Mom Video Lekaed on Telegram, people were desperately searching for her video and pictures.

Which Blueface Mom Video Lekaed on Telegram?

On 15 October 2023, a selfie of Blueface’s mother went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The picture is sensitive because it showcases the private part of Blueface’s mother. Blueface’s mother took a selfie and a video inside a bathroom. She was wearing a yellow, black, and white colored sweatshirt. But she did not wear anything below.

So, the Blueface Mom Picture created a lot of controversies among the netizens. While taking the selfie, her backside was captured in the bathroom mirror. As the image contains sensitive and explicit content, it went viral within a few minutes. Netizens circulated Blueface’s mother’s video and selfie everywhere.

What is Blueface Mom Name?

Karissa Saffold Harvey is Blueface’s mother. She is a famous media personality and an amazing mother and wife. Karissa Saffold Harvey appeared in many TV shows and is also a social media influencer. But this recent incident ruined Karissa Saffold Harvey’s reputation. She became the center of attraction for her viral video.

Read More: Did Blueface Get Arrested: Check Complete Information On Chrisena Here

What is the Blueface Age?

Apart from Blueface’s mother’s explicit video and pictures, many people showed interest in Blueface’s age. Johnathan Jamall Porter, known as Blueface, was born on 20 January 1997. He is now twenty-six years old. Karissa Saffold Harvey’s explicit video and photo also ruined Blueface’s reputation. People started criticizing his mother and him.

What is Blueface Mom IG?

The Instagram handle of Karissa Saffold Harvey is @karlissa_angelic. She has more than 130k followers on her official Instagram page. After her video went viral, she posted a story on Instagram. According to her Instagram story, she is not the one who is in the video. She also mentioned that she did not know who did this but they would pay for it.

What did Blueface say about the viral Blueface Mom Photo?

Blueface’s reputation as an artist, social media influencer, and rapper has been affected by this viral video and photo. Blueface told everyone not to compare his mother with anyone. He also requested the audience to stop blaming Karissa Saffold Harvey for the pictures.

Also Read: Blueface Son Hernia Photo: Why Baby Is Trending On Reddit, TWITTER? Check Now!

What did ordinary people comment on the Blueface Mom Reddit viral photos?

The maximum number of viewers insulted and criticized Karissa Saffold Harvey for this viral video. Some people commented that Karissa is too old to post such pictures on social media. Others commented that Karissa did this to get attention. You can check our “Social Media Links” section to see some people’s comments.

Social Media Links:

Twitter–

Blueface’s mom responds to his comment: “it look better than the one you spent your life savings on” pic.twitter.com/fhxrTjcNIR — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 15, 2023

Instagram–

Wrapping Up:

Many people are still looking for the Blue Face Mom Twitter to watch the video and picture. The video is not available anywhere. Unfortunately, the unedited image is still available on some social media sites. Click here to watch how Blueface reacts to this matter.

Have you watched the video or the picture of Blueface’s mother? Please comment.

Disclaimer: As the images contain explicit content, we are unable to attach any links. Also, we have no intention of hurting anyone’s emotions and feelings.

Reference Link: {Uncensored} Blueface Mom Video Lekaed On Telegram: Explore Details On Mom Name, Picture, IG, Age