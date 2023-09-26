Blueface Son Hernia Photo: Why Baby Is Trending On Reddit, TWITTER? Check Now!

The article will highlight the news on Blueface Son Hernia Photo and how it caused a sensation on Reddit and Twitter.

Have you seen the viral picture of Blueface Son? The infant kid is suffering from a hernia, and the rapper shared the image of his intimate part online, shocking people in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Soon after the photo was uploaded, he received severe backlash from people.

In this article, we will find out the in-depth details of the incident and Blueface Son Hernia Photo circulating online. Stay Tuned.

Blueface Son Hernia Photo Shared Online

Blueface is a famous rapper and has a son with Christian Rock, his ex-girlfriend. Their son was born in September 2022, but the couple is separated, and Chrisean accused the rapper of domestic violence and inappropriate behavior. Blue Face took to social media on September 25, where he shared his son’s intimate area affected by a hernia.

He further called out his ex-girlfriend for not taking appropriate action and causing unnecessary delay in the child’s surgery. After sharing the pictures online, people questioned the rapper’s responsibility as a father and how it was unfit to share his child’s intimate photos online.

Blueface Son Hernia Reddit Images

As soon as the images hit the internet, people were terrified, and they backlash the rapper for exposing his newborn’s private pictures and calling him immature. On the other hand, Blueface did not feel any shame, and he said he only highlighted his son’s critical situation and that his action was justified.

The images became a highlight on the Reddit platform, and it was taken from BlueFace’s account, where he uploaded the photo of his infant son’s swollen intimate part.

Blueface Baby Hernia Photo

Not only were the photos disturbing, but the caption written along with it where Blue Face backlashed his ex-girlfriend for not taking care of the child and to get the necessary actions done for the child and then do whatever she wanted to do. The child is suffering from an Inguinal hernia, in which the intestine bulges out of the abdominal wall.

The Blueface Son Hernia TWITTER images spread online. People were disgusted by his behavior, and many were still unable to believe that he uploaded sensitive photos of his newborn kid online. People also called out the rapper for not prioritizing his son’s health and finding it more important to upload pictures on social media forums.

Blueface Baby Hernia Photo TWITTER

People shared the baby’s images on the Twitter platform as well, and it has created nonstop Chaos since its upload. On further investigation, it was discovered that BlueFace did not want the child, but his ex-girlfriend insisted on keeping him, and he did not attend his childbirth. The baby is named Chrisean Jr.and both parents share custody.

Uploading sensitive images on social media platforms is highly inappropriate and illegal, and he must remove the picture as soon as possible from the social media account.

Conclusion

Blueface is under the spotlight after his recent post about his baby, and Blueface Son Hernia Photo is trending online. People are discussing the impact on the child after the differences the parents have towards each other, and they are demanding to remove the picture.

What do you think of the viral post? Comment below.

Disclaimer: We do not intend to hurt the sentiments and feelings of people associated with the information, and the news provided here is taken from online sources.

