{Update} Boogie2988 Girlfriend Age: Check Details Of Tesla, Real Name, Documentary, Wife!

Have you heard of Boogie2988? People from the United States are again talking about the YouTuber’s personal life, her girlfriend’s details, and who he is currently dating. A few months ago, we learned that he recently announced on his channel that his girlfriend had moved in with him, and since then, he has become an internet sensation.

Details on Boogie2988 Girlfriend Age

Boogie2988, or Steven Williams, announced in July 2023 that he had moved in with his girlfriend, Deziree Davis, who is only 20 years old. Soon after his announcement, he received various mixed reactions from people. Some are very supportive of his decision, while others talk about the age gap of 29 years that was between the couple.

Back in 2013, Boogie2988 Wife gained attention due to their marriage. The girlfriend’s age became a significant factor among the people, and they discussed the same throughout.

Boogie2988 Tesla

Boogie2988 has always been at the center of public attention due to various events in his career. One of the most talked about scandals is the YouTuber begging for money after purchasing a Tesla for $100,000. He tweeted that he has bought a Tesla, which he could barely afford, and he is highly anxious about his decision, but he said he feels confident that he could work harder by making more content and using it to clear his debt.

What is Boogie2988 Real Name?

Boogie2988’s real name is Steven Jay Williams. He was born on 24th July 1974, and this is one of the best-known American YouTube posts content about video games. The Youtuber is also famous under Boogie2988 Tesla purchase. He had a very traumatized childhood because of his abusive mother and his dealing with various illnesses, the major being obesity. He was close to his father, but he was in a state of trauma after his father died of cancer.

Boogie2988 Documentary

Boogie2988 is among the most loved characters and YouTubers among people, which is why it gave rise to a documentary showcasing his dark and sad life after losing money, his audience, and his marriage. The documentary features Boogie2988 Real Name and is about the harsh life and struggles he faced after his fall in 2019.

Boogie2988 Wife

Boogie2988 got married to Desiree in 2013, soon after his mother died in 2009. The couple moved in together, and Dez2988 also knew her. She played the role of Francis’s sister. But the marriage ended in 2018 as she filed for divorce in 2017. Boogie2988 Documentary reveals that his wife waited for him to recover from his gastric Bypass surgery to let him know of her decision to part ways with him.

Conclusion

People are discussing Boogie2988 Girlfriend Age after his announcement that he is dating a 20-year-old girl. The current girlfriend has a mild resemblance to his former wife, making people question his relationship more. There were many questions asked about the 29-year age gap. People eager to know more about the YouTuber and his current life can read online.

