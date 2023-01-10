Dos and Don’ts of Working With A Buyer’s Agent in Inner West

If you’re in the market for a home, you’re aware of the significance of a good buyer’s agent Inner West. You’re probably aware that they can be indispensable when it comes to your home-buying process. After all, they do have access to the latest listings and know the market trends.

Plus, have contracts ready for viewing rather than having to pay expensive commissions. However, you may not be aware of some of the intricacies of working with a buyer’s agent. There are some things you should avoid doing if you want to get the most out of your experience. Here are some dos and don’ts for working with buyer’s agents.

DO: Make Prioritize A Proven Track Record

Your agent should be able to provide evidence that they have successfully negotiated with vendors in the past. This will give you peace of mind that they’re qualified to represent you during your purchase process. Make sure your preferred buyer’s agent has a proven track record.

It’s important for any professional that you hire or use as an advisor to have experience doing what they do. This will give you confidence when making decisions on behalf of yourself or your clients.

DON’T: Pick Based On Price Alone

A key step for any prospective homebuyer is to find a budget that fits their lifestyle. That gives them some room for growth down the line. But don’t let your budget be the only consideration when choosing a buyer’s agent. There are plenty of qualified agents who can help you find the right house.

Many factors go into determining an agent’s suitability for hire, even if they’re not the cheapest option on the table. These include location, amenities, and even resale value. It can be tempting to pick out the cheapest house available, or the first one, but don’t do it.

DO: Look For A Trusted Network Of People

You want someone who knows what they’re doing. They should have been doing it for years, and who has lots of industry links? They should be able to help you find the right home or at least point you in the right direction. If you’re buying a house with family or a friend, it’s important that they’re on the same page as you. If you can’t agree on these things, don’t even think about going into business together.

DON’T: Be Coy With Your Demands

The biggest mistake that buyers make when working with a real estate agent is not being open and explicit about their expectations. They tend to think “Oh, it’ll be fine” or “It’s just temporary”. If you want to live in a house, then be clear about that.

If you don’t want to renovate, then say so. If you want to buy now and sell later, then be open about it. Your agent should know what you want out of your home life as well as your investment portfolio.

DO: Leave The Negotiations To Them

While it might be tempting to try and bargain down on your own, this can often lead to buyer’s remorse. If you’ve ever been through the process before, you know there’s nothing worse than agreeing to the wrong deal. The best thing about having an agent represent you is that they can negotiate on your behalf.

This means that they will be able to negotiate on both price and terms of sale. This includes negotiating repairs and upgrades as well as negotiating any other conditions of sale. Plus, if there are multiple offers, they’ll also be able to determine which one is the most suitable for you.

Conclusion

So, if you do decide to work with a buyer’s agent in Inner West, take your time and be prepared. If you hurry the process of buyer agency too much, you might fall into some serious pitfalls.