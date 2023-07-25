What Are The Options for Buying Rock Salt and Deicers This Winter

As winter approaches, many homeowners and business owners are stocking up on supplies to combat snow and ice. While shoveling and plowing are effective for clearing areas, rock salt, and commercial deicers can help melt ice and provide traction to improve safety. However, there are many options for deicing agents beyond regular rock salt, from calcium chloride and magnesium chloride to organic options like sand or beet molasses.

Choosing a deicer depends on several factors like effectiveness in extreme cold, impact on the environment, pets and vehicles, as well as cost. Regular rock salt is inexpensive but can damage plants, pollute waterways, and corrode vehicles. Commercial liquid deicer, on the other hand, may be more eco-friendly and less toxic but often come at a higher cost, especially for large area coverage.

For many homeowners and businesses, finding an effective yet affordable and environmentally-conscious deicing solution is ideal. With various rock salt and commercial deicer options available, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons of different products to find one that meets your needs and fits your budget this winter season while also keeping safety, environmental impact, and property damage in mind. By choosing a deicer carefully and applying it properly according to the directions, you can do your part to melt away winter hazards while protecting communities and the surrounding ecosystem.

Rock salt

Rock salt, or sodium chloride, is the most common and budget-friendly deicer. It works by lowering the freezing point of water to melt ice and snow and is most effective for temperatures down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit. However, while rock salt may be inexpensive and readily available, especially when you find it on sale, it does come with some downsides.

Rock salt is corrosive to plants, wildlife, and vehicles. It can damage foliage and pollute local waterways by running off into lakes, streams, and storm drains. Rock salt also corrodes metal like car wheels, mufflers, and radiators over time with repeated exposure. For the most effective results, rock salt needs to be applied earlier and more frequently than other deicers, and in lighter applications. Applying too much rock salt at once will not speed up melting and will instead pile up and get wasted.

Despite its drawbacks, for many homeowners and businesses on a budget, regular rock salt remains the go-to option for keeping walkways and roads clear during winter. When purchasing rock salt, look for brands that contain anticaking agents to prevent clumping, and consider a pet-friendly blend if you have outdoor animals. Be sure to follow directions for proper application, storage, and safety when handling and spreading rock salt. Using it carefully and judiciously will provide the best results while reducing unnecessary environmental damage. For some, the savings on salt on sale may outweigh the costs, but it depends on your priorities and how much stock you need to get through the winter.

Calcium chloride

Calcium chloride is an effective deicer that melts ice even in extremely frigid temperatures below -20 degrees Fahrenheit. However, calcium chloride comes at a higher cost and can also damage plants, pets, and vehicles. On the upside, calcium chloride works faster than regular rock salt and requires less frequent reapplication because it stays active longer. For pet owners and environmentalists, there are now calcium chloride deicers specifically formulated to be less corrosive and more eco-friendly.

While pricier, calcium chloride can be ideal when very low temperatures are expected and minimal reapplication is desired. For many, the higher effectiveness and lower long-term costs of calcium chloride may offset the initial higher expenditure, especially when the well-being of pets and plants is a concern. With various formulas now available, there are more options to suit different needs and budgets.

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium chloride is an alternative deicer that is more environmentally friendly and less corrosive than regular rock salt or calcium chloride. Magnesium chloride melts ice effectively even in frigid temperatures but without damaging plants, pets, or vehicles like other salt products can. However, magnesium chloride is typically the most expensive deicing salt, especially if purchased in bulk to cover large areas, so for some the higher salt prices may be prohibitive.

While eco-conscious and able to stand up to very cold weather, magnesium chloride does have some downsides to consider before purchasing. Its residue can be tracked indoors on shoes where it may damage floors and carpeting. Magnesium chloride can also dry out and crack leather materials like shoes, belts, and bags on contact. Proper storage and application are important to avoid potential issues, though magnesium chloride may be an ideal choice if environmental impact and non-toxicity are primary concerns despite the steep cost.

For many homeowners, the superior eco-friendliness and non-corrosiveness of magnesium chloride could be worth the investment, especially if you have outdoor pets, prized landscaping, or a vehicle you want to keep in good condition. As with any product, be sure to follow the directions for use and handle it with caretaking proper safety precautions. While more expensive, magnesium chloride can provide effective ice-melting results without the damaging effects of regular rock salt if used properly and judiciously.

Organic deicers

For those looking for non-toxic deicing alternatives, organic products like sand, kitty litter, beet molasses, and agricultural byproducts are options. Organic deicers are environmentally friendly and safe for pets, plants, and vehicles since they are chemical-free. However, most organic deicers are not as effective at melting ice as rock salt or calcium chloride, especially in extreme cold. Larger amounts and more frequent reapplication are required for the best results.

Some organic deicers also do not melt ice but rather provide traction by creating a gritty, grippy surface. While eco-conscious and budget-friendly, the lower effectiveness and higher required usage of most organic deicers mean they may not be ideal for all needs. Homeowners should test different products to determine which organic or natural deicer, if any, will work for their climate conditions and area coverage requirements.

For those willing to put in extra effort for a more natural solution, organic deicers can be an appealing choice. But when very low temperatures are expected or large spaces need to be cleared, an organic deicer alone may not suffice and a chemical-based product may also be needed. As with any deicer, consider factors like cost, environmental impact, and ease of use in addition to effectiveness when evaluating organic versus chemical options for your situation. For some, a homemade recipe or commercial product may provide an eco-friendly and pet-safe alternative to regular rock salt, but for others, a more potent and professionally formulated deicer is needed to ensure safety and accessibility during winter.

To conclude, there are many options for buying rock salt and deicers depending on your needs. Beyond the standard rock salt, calcium chloride and magnesium chloride offer more potency for extreme cold while being less corrosive. Organic deicers provide a chemical-free, pet-friendly alternative, though typically require more frequent application.

The best deicer for you depends on effectiveness for your area’s temperatures as well as environmental impact, safety for pets and vehicles, and cost. Regardless of the product selected, always carefully follow directions to apply properly and ensure the best results. Consider other winter safety tips for driving and walking on icy or snow-packed surfaces. With various rock salt and deicer options available, you can find an affordable and eco-friendly solution to make your property safer during winter weather by searching “ rock salt sold near me” on the Internet.