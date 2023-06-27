Cai Xukun Scandal: What Happened To PopStar? Is His Wife Pregnant? What is His Girlfriend Age? Check Twitter Updates Here!

Cai Xukun Scandal write-up has covered a story on an abortion allegation against a young Chinese rapper and shared some relevant links related to it.

Has Chinese rapper Cai Xukun’s mother spied on a female to get to the truth? Why are keywords related to Chinese pop stars trending on social media sites? The social media platform is a two-edged sword. It can get people at the top in no time while they can also bring them down quickly. Cai Xukun is at receiving end of social sites for an alleged affair with a female known as Miss C.

The pop star fans are still backing him, but it appears that the current allegation has dented the image of the young star Worldwide. Cai Xukun Scandal has a report on current allegations with other relevant details on the Chinese star.

Miss C Alleges Cai Xukun Hooked up with her:

In the media, a woman known as Miss C has alleged that a Chinese star hooked up with her in May 2021. According to the female, the pop star met her through a common friend and spent some time together. The female also claimed she expected a baby in July 2021, but Cai asked for an abortion.

This allegation has shocked many people in the Chinese entertainment industry, as Xukun has a clean image in the music industry. The report first appeared on Chinese social media sites.

What Happened To Chinese Pop Star Cai Xukun?

Some reports about Cai started circulating on social media sites before Miss C’s allegations. The report alleged that Star was in a short relationship with three women, but nobody gave importance to the report. The allegation by Miss C attracted the attention of netizens, and the star found himself among unending controversy.

The charge of short-term relationships and pressure from the singer for abortion have started a worldwide debate on social media sites. The singer’s fans are backing the star, but another section of netizens are blaming him for indecent conduct. According to some making women Pregnant and pressuring her to abort the baby is a crime.

Cai Xukun Wiki:

Name Cai Xu Kun Nickname Kunkun Date of Birth 2 nd August 1998 Place of Birth Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China Nationality Chinese Profession Songwriter, singer, rapper and dancer Current residence China Years active 2012 to present Famous For Affair with women Religion Not known Ethnicity Han Chinese University Not known School Grace Brethren High School, California Eye Black Hair Black

Cai Xukun Work and Career:

Cai is a versatile artist with work in songwriting, music and acting. The star has produced various music and released many songs at the young Age of 24. Some songs released by the singer are That Spring, Bigger and Hard to Get.

Is Xukun Mom Involved in Scandal?

Some media reports suggest that Xukun’s Mom also got involved in the scandal to protect his son. After hearing of the scandal, Cai’s Mom negotiated with the female and offered her compensation.

She also suspected that Miss C’s pregnancy claim might be fake to extract some money from the pop star. Cai’s Mom hired a personal detective to know the facts of Miss C’s pregnancy claim.

Cai Xukun Rumored Girlfriend:

The fans of the star were eager to know about the girl in the male singer’s life. The entertainment media kept fans guessing about the female in pop star life and reported that an A-list star with two-word names is dating Cai. Xie Keyin’s name floated in the media for some time, but the actor made no formal announcement.

After some time, Cai’s working partner, Lisa’s name, circulated in the media, and netizens still suspect that the actor is dating her. Cai and Lisa worked together in Youth With You and looked good on screen. The star has made no official confirmation of his relationship.

How Twitter Reacted to Abortion Allegations:

Cai has a huge fan base across countries, and the allegation has seriously dented his image. Some comments on these social media sites suggest that the actor has the full support of his fans, and they are not ready to believe his involvement in abortion cases. One netizen said that the audio clip circulating on social media sites is not original, as the voice of the actor’s Mom does not match the voice in the clip.

Some keywords trending on the internet are #KUN, #CaiXukun, #concert and #KUNworldtour2023. All these keywords suggest that there is an allegation against the Star, but people are still promoting his tour.

Will Cai Xukun Scandal Erode his Brand Value?

The star currently represents 40 brands, and the abortion scandal has not affected his contract with these brands. Some of his merchandise on third-party websites is being flogged, and their prices have been reduced. Actors signed card and photo albums has shed some of their value in the market. The real impact of this allegation on star brand value can be judged in the coming days.

Final verdict:

The actor runs three production houses, but none of his representatives has denied the allegationlabelled by Miss C

