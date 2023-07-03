Caleb Willingham Obituary: What Caleb Willingham Did? Find Wiki, Biography, Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More Obit & Instagram Updates Here!

The below article on Caleb Willingham Obituary covers all the information about Tammy Slaton’s husband’s sudden death.

Do you know who Caleb Willingham was? Do you have any idea how Caleb Willingham died? Recently, the death news of Caleb Willingham shocked the natives of the United States and Canada. The sudden death of Caleb Willingham, the husband of TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters” contestant Tammy Slaton makes people sad.

Several people know Caleb Willingham as Tammy Slaton’s husband. But not everyone knows about Caleb Willingham Obituary and other details. Many people are also unaware of Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton. We suggest our readers read the entire article to find every detail about Caleb Willingham and his death.

How did Caleb Willingham die?

On 1st July 2023, Caleb Willingham’s wife, Tammy Slaton, shared heartbreaking news with People. But before that, Shirley Willingham, the stepmother of Caleb Willingham, confirmed the death of her stepson. People from different countries continuously searched for What Caleb Willingham did that took his life away.

But we like to inform our readers that Caleb Willingham’s stepmother, Shirley Willingham, and his other family members did not reveal the cause of the death of Caleb Willingham. So, it is better to wait for some time until the Willingham family discloses the reason behind Caleb Willingham’s death.

Caleb Willingham’s Obituary and Funeral:

Apart from Caleb Willingham’s cause of death, people also searched for Caleb Willingham Obit details. But unfortunately, there is no information available about Caleb’s obituary and funeral rituals. Once the family members of Caleb Willingham reveal the obituary and funeral ceremony details, we will get back to you. The Willingham family is going through a hard time. So, it is better not to question them about Caleb Willingham’s cause of death and obituary details.

Caleb Willingham’s Parents and Family:

Henry Louis Willingham was Caleb Willingham’s father. Henry Louis Willingham worked for Signal Delivery. He also operated the Louisville, Kentucky, City Bus. Henry Louis Willingham was the owner of a restaurant and construction company in Evansville.

But there is very little information available about Caleb Willingham’s mother. At the time of Caleb’s death, his stepmother was Shirley Willingham. But according to Caleb Willingham’s Biography, “Aunt G” or Jerie Nell was Caleb’s biological mother.

Caleb Willingham posted about his biological mother on an Instagram post in September 2021. In that Instagram post, Caleb Willingham wished his mother a happy birthday. In 2000, almost twenty-two years ago, Caleb Willingham’s biological mother, “Aunt G,” passed away.

Caleb Willingham has four sisters and five brothers. Many people searched for Caleb Willingham Instagram account to know about his siblings’ names. Robin Brown, Sharon Flemming, Regina Renee Wright, and Mary Wright are Caleb’s half-sisters and step-sisters. Caleb’s half-brothers and step-brothers are Cory Willingham, Henry Bell, Antonio Wright, David Felton, and Archie Parker.

Was Caleb Willingham married?

Tammy Slaton, the contestant on TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters” is the beloved wife of Caleb Willingham. Apart from Caleb Willingham’s love life, some people also searched for his Height & More. But these details are not available anywhere.

In Ohio, at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton met each other during a 14-month stay. Tammy was in the rehabilitation center for losing weight for bariatric surgery. Caleb was there for obesity treatment. In 2022, the couple got married in Ohio. In March 2023, the TLC series “1000-Lb. Sisters” showed their marriage during the finale of season four.

Caleb Willingham’s Wiki:

Full Name Caleb Willingham Nickname Killa K, Double K Birth Year 1983 Birth Place Evansville, Indiana, USA Age at the time of death 40 years old Profession Unknown Marital Status Married Wife’s Name Tammy Slaton Nationality American Zodiac Sign Unknown

Caleb Willingham’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion:

Caleb Willingham was an American. His ethnicity was white. But we could not find any details about the religion of Caleb Willingham.

Caleb Willingham’s Education Qualification:

Some people not only looked for Caleb’s education qualification but also searched for the Net worth of Caleb Willingham. Though we have searched a lot about Caleb Willingham’s education qualifications and professional life, we could not find a single piece of information. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to get recent updates about Caleb Willingham’s death.

Caleb Willingham’s Age and Birthday:

As the family members of Caleb Willingham did not mention many details about Caleb, it is hard to tell you the birth date of him. But Caleb Willingham’s Age was forty years at the time of death. After knowing Caleb Willingham’s age, we have calculated that Caleb was born in 1983. But the exact birth date of Caleb is still unknown.

Social Media Sites Links:

Tammy Slaton's Husband Caleb Willingham Dead At 40 https://t.co/RhsoSsSTyL — TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2023

Conclusion:

Hundreds of people paid their last tribute to Caleb Willingham. The Caleb Willingham Obituary news was heartbreaking for many people. Many people showed grief in the comment section of Twitter and Reddit. May the soul of Caleb Willingham rest in peace. We hope that the almighty gives strength to the family members and close ones of Caleb Willingham to bear this pain. Click here to watch the marriage video of Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton.

Have you heard about Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton before? Please comment.

