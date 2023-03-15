Car accidents can lead to injuries, from minor cuts and bruises to serious and life-threatening conditions. In Indiana, you may be entitled to compensation if you were hurt in a traffic accident caused by another person’s negligence.

5 Common Car Crash Injuries You Can Sue for in Indiana

Here are some common car crash injuries you can sue for in the state of Indiana:

Head Injuries

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are common in car accidents, especially in cases where a person’s head strikes an object, such as the dashboard or windshield. TBIs usually range from mild concussions to severe brain damage, leading to long-term disability or death. Symptoms of head injuries include headaches, dizziness, memory loss, and difficulty concentrating.

Neck and Back Injuries

Whiplash is a common injury in rear-end collisions, causing damage to the neck muscles and ligaments. Back injuries such as herniated discs and spinal cord injuries can also occur, leading to chronic pain and mobility issues. Symptoms of neck and back injuries include stiffness, pain, and limited mobility.

Broken Bones

Broken bones can occur anywhere in the body, including the arms, legs, hips, and ribs. In severe accidents, multiple bones can be broken, leading to long-term disability and chronic pain. Symptoms of broken bones include pain, swelling, and limited mobility.

Internal Injuries

Internal injuries such as organ damage and internal bleeding can occur in high-impact accidents. These injuries can be life-threatening if left untreated. Symptoms of internal injuries include abdominal pain, vomiting, and blood in the urine or stool.

Psychological Harm

Car accidents can cause psychological damages, including but not limited to mental anguish, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. These injuries can have long-term effects on a person’s mental health and well-being, reducing the quality of life.

Suppose you have suffered any of the above injuries or other injuries in a car accident caused by another person’s negligence. In that case, you may be entitled to reimbursement for your medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. It is vital to find a car accident lawyer in Gary, Indiana to discuss your legal options and determine the best course of action for your case.

How Can Personal Injury Attorneys Help Car Crash Injured Victims?

A personal injury lawyer in Indiana can play a critical role in helping an injured victim recover by providing legal representation, guidance, and support throughout the claims process. Here’s a detailed overview of how a personal injury lawyer can help:

Evidence Gathering

A personal injury lawyer can help gather evidence to build a strong case for the injured victim. This includes obtaining police reports, witness statements, medical records, and other relevant documentation. The lawyer can also hire expert witnesses, such as accident reconstruction specialists or medical experts, to testify in court if necessary.

Providing Emotional Support

Car accidents can be traumatic events that can leave injured victims overwhelmed and anxious. A personal injury lawyer can provide emotional support and guidance throughout the claims process, offering a listening ear and empathetic understanding of the client’s situation.

Maximizing Compensation

A personal injury lawyer can help injured victims maximize their compensation by calculating the total cost of their injuries, including medical costs, lost earnings, pain and suffering, material damages, loss of consortium, etc. The lawyer can also ensure that the injured victim receives compensation for future medical expenses and lost earning capacity if they cannot work due to their injuries.

Negotiating with Insurance Companies

Insurance companies are known to offer lowball settlements to injured victims to save money. A personal injury attorney will negotiate with the insurance company on behalf of the injured victim to ensure they receive fair compensation for their injuries. The lawyer can advise the client on whether to accept a settlement or pursue the case in court.

Going to Trial

A personal injury lawyer can take the case to trial if negotiations with the insurance company fail. The lawyer can prepare the injured victim for trial, including gathering additional evidence, preparing witnesses, and presenting a strong case in court. A lawyer can also handle all aspects of the trial, including presenting evidence, cross-examining witnesses, and making opening and closing statements.

The Bottom Line

In summary, a personal injury lawyer in Indiana can help injured victims recover compensation for their injuries. As a result, hiring a personal injury lawyer can increase the likelihood of a fruitful result and ensure that the injured victim receives the compensation they deserve.